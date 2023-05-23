The magnificent 7: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

This evening, Tuesday 23 May 2023, The Magnificent Seven, in the original language entitled The Magnificent Seven, is broadcast in prime time. It is a 2016 film directed by Antoine Fuqua, but it is also a remake of the 1960s film of the same name. The film is set in 1879. Below we see what is the plot and the cast of the film.

Plot

We are in California in 1879, precisely in the village of Rose Creek, persecuted by assassins following the orders of Bartholomew Bogue. His goal is to persecute the citizens and bend them because he intends to exploit the mine that rises near the city. But after he torched a church and killed some of them, the citizens of Rose Creek choose not to succumb and rebel. To do this, they need help from neighboring countries. Emma Cullen, a young widow, leaves and goes to the border looking for pistoleros who want to protect her city in exchange for money. And that’s how she brings together seven mercenaries.

The Magnificent Seven: the cast of the film

Now that we have seen the plot, let’s find out who is part of the cast instead. Being an ensemble film, the cast is varied. There are several protagonists and they are quite relevant names in the Hollywood scene, such as Chris Pratt and Denzel Washington. Below we see who are the actors and the related characters that make up the cast:

Denzel WashingtonSam Chisolm

Chris PrattJosh Faraday

Ethan Hawke – Goodnight Robicheaux

Vincent D’Onofrio as Jack Horne

Lee Byung-hunBilly Rocks

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo: Vasquez

Martin Sensmeier: Red Harvest

Peter Sarsgaard: Bartholomew Bogue

Haley BennettEmma Cullen

Matt BomerMatthew Cullen

Luke GrimesTeddy Q

Sean BridgersFanning

Billy SlaughterJosiah

Cam Gigandet McCann

William Lee ScottMoody

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Magnificent Seven on Live TV and Live Stream? The film, as already anticipated, will be broadcast in prime time on Tuesday 23 May 2023, at 21:20 on Rai 2. To tune into the appropriate channel, it is necessary to turn on the TV and press button 2 on the remote control. If, on the other hand, you are interested in following the film in live streaming, you can access the platform RaiPlay.