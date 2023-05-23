The magnificent 7: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2
This evening, Tuesday 23 May 2023, The Magnificent Seven, in the original language entitled The Magnificent Seven, is broadcast in prime time. It is a 2016 film directed by Antoine Fuqua, but it is also a remake of the 1960s film of the same name. The film is set in 1879. Below we see what is the plot and the cast of the film.
Plot
We are in California in 1879, precisely in the village of Rose Creek, persecuted by assassins following the orders of Bartholomew Bogue. His goal is to persecute the citizens and bend them because he intends to exploit the mine that rises near the city. But after he torched a church and killed some of them, the citizens of Rose Creek choose not to succumb and rebel. To do this, they need help from neighboring countries. Emma Cullen, a young widow, leaves and goes to the border looking for pistoleros who want to protect her city in exchange for money. And that’s how she brings together seven mercenaries.
The Magnificent Seven: the cast of the film
Now that we have seen the plot, let’s find out who is part of the cast instead. Being an ensemble film, the cast is varied. There are several protagonists and they are quite relevant names in the Hollywood scene, such as Chris Pratt and Denzel Washington. Below we see who are the actors and the related characters that make up the cast:
- Denzel WashingtonSam Chisolm
- Chris PrattJosh Faraday
- Ethan Hawke – Goodnight Robicheaux
- Vincent D’Onofrio as Jack Horne
- Lee Byung-hunBilly Rocks
- Manuel Garcia-Rulfo: Vasquez
- Martin Sensmeier: Red Harvest
- Peter Sarsgaard: Bartholomew Bogue
- Haley BennettEmma Cullen
- Matt BomerMatthew Cullen
- Luke GrimesTeddy Q
- Sean BridgersFanning
- Billy SlaughterJosiah
- Cam Gigandet McCann
- William Lee ScottMoody
Streaming and TV
Where to see The Magnificent Seven on Live TV and Live Stream? The film, as already anticipated, will be broadcast in prime time on Tuesday 23 May 2023, at 21:20 on Rai 2. To tune into the appropriate channel, it is necessary to turn on the TV and press button 2 on the remote control. If, on the other hand, you are interested in following the film in live streaming, you can access the platform RaiPlay.
