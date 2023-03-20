The Serie “The magnificent” premiered in 1983 and positioned Mr T as one of the favorite TV stars of the time. His character, Mario Baracus, rose so much in popularity that much was said about the alleged jealousy that George Peppard (‘Hannibal’ Smith) had for being more famous than him. The truth is that, more than 40 years since the television series came to light, millions cannot forget the beloved actor who captured the hearts of fans with his extravagant hairstyle and jewelry as great as his charisma.

“Los Magníficos” began airing in 1983 on NBC. Photo: Guioteca

What happened to Mr. T after “The Magnificent”?

Laurence Tureaud, Mr. T’s real name, was born on May 21, 1952, in a Chicago neighborhood where money was tight and danger was plentiful. He was five years old when his father, a Presbyterian minister, abandoned the family of 12 children. The deficiencies were the daily bread and his mother, according to El Clarín, had to cover them with 87 dollars that she received from social assistance.

Despite the adversities, the young Laurence received a scholarship to study at Prairie View A&M University, from which he was expelled just a year later. That was how he chose to enter the Army of the United States of America. After that, he had planned to be part of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League, but a knee injury took him away from that ambition and led him to be a nightclub security before becoming a bodyguard.

In 1981, he was discovered by Sylvester Stallone, who invited him to participate in “Rocky III” as the boxer Clubber Lang, the antagonist of the film. By 1983, the program “The Magnificent” made him a figure on TV. After the show came to an end, Mr. T went through different WWE events and continued with appearances on TV shows.

However, in 1995 he had a big reason to get out of the public eye: he was diagnosed with lymphoma. This type of cancer reduced his collaborations with television shows, although he did have some cameos and voice acting work for animated productions.

Mr. T in 2020. Photo: Sportcasting

The return of Mr. T, the immoral Mario Baracus

After overcoming cancer in 2001, Mr T He had a brief appearance in the sitcom “Not Another Stupid American Movie.” From there, his career has consisted of certain cameos in movies and series, as well as appearances as himself in formats that have not necessarily enjoyed great success among the public.

Even so, he acknowledges that the public has been a great engine in driving his career forward and he is very clear about it: “I have a lot to thank God for: my health and my strength, and all my success and longevity. And now I want to give a big thank you to all of you my faithful, loyal fans and followers”, he tweeted at the end of 2022 (via MovieWeb).