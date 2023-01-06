The magnificent 4 of laughter: plot and cast of the docu-film on Rai 3 with Emanuela Fanelli

The magnificent 4 of laughter is the docu-film broadcast this evening, 6 January 2023 (Befana), in prime time on Rai 3 from 21.20. The protagonists of this docu-film directed by Mario Canale are four prominent comedians such as Carlo Verdone, Roberto Benigni, Massimo Troisi and Francesco Nuti. It was originally supposed to go to Rai 1 but was eventually moved to the third channel. Let’s see together all the advances, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

Some with parishes or small theatres, some with cabaret, some with television or with the Unification festivals: this is how Roberto Benigni, Francesco Nuti, Massimo Troisi, and Carlo Verdone began, the magnificent four who in the 1980s revolutionized Italian cinema. Four comedians who have forever changed not only the way Italians laugh, but the entire film chain. At the beginning some of their monologues were funny, someone irresistible, someone less so, but shortly thereafter, also thanks to an unstoppable word of mouth, they became absolute protagonists and blockbusters for a couple of decades.

With The Magnificent Four of Laughter, that season of our cinema and the mechanisms of that comedy that decreed the enormous success of Roberto Benigni, Francesco Nuti, Massimo Troisi, and Carlo Verdone are reconstructed through gags, backstage and interviews. At a time when nostalgic operations, especially homage to the American 80s, are the greatest successes of streaming platforms, The Magnificent Four of Laughs intends to analyze an all-Italian phenomenon that has forever changed our approach to comedy. that revolutionized the film market, and that changed the way we laugh.

The Magnificent Four of Laughter is not a mere tribute to four great comedians: the documentary, telling their story, lets us discover not only how they marked a turning point in the Italian comedy film market – there is in fact a before and an after of them, – but also reveals the mechanisms of laughter.

The Magnificent Four of Laughter: cast

So the protagonists are the four big names in Italian comedy Carlo Verdone, Roberto Benigni, Massimo Troisi and Francesco Nuti, whose gags, backstage and interviews we will see again. Emanuela Fanelli, an actress who has now officially entered among the leading faces of contemporary Italian comedy, acts as a common thread. The popular comedian and actress made herself known to the general public with the show Una pezza di Lundini.

Directed by Mario Canale, The Magnificent 4 of laughter is a docu-film that traces the extraordinary careers of four of the most beloved comedians in the history of modern Italian comedy. All through footage and archival materials, direct testimonies, unpublished interviews and much more. But that’s not all: the documentary tells the behind-the-scenes of their films, the path they took to reach the pinnacle of their careers, how each of them marked a turning point in cinema and television, but also the laughter mechanisms.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Magnificent 4 of Laughter on live TV and live streaming? The docu-film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 6 January 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform