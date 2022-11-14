The striker for Inter and for the Brussels national team, already included in the list of 26 players, will fly to Kuwait tomorrow with his team-mates: Martinez can replace him by Tuesday 22, but he is confident that the center forward will be available for the match against Croatia or at the latest for the eighths. Good news – at the Nerazzurri – also for Dumfries and Bastoni

Romelu Lukaku will leave tomorrow with Belgium for the training camp in Kuwait. He hasn’t recovered yet and there is no absolute certainty that he will be able to participate in the World Cup in Qatar, but Big Rom will remain for the moment on the list of 26 announced on Thursday by coach Martinez. The indication came after the MRI scheduled for days had not been carried out today. Given the recent progress, the medical staff of the Diavoli Rossi have probably decided to carry it out next Monday, i.e. 48 hours before the start of the World Cup in Belgium. Perhaps after having tested the response of the muscle that will be stimulated in the first training sessions on the field. Big Rom will carry them out in the Emirate overlooking the Persian Gulf in the coming days. See also Egan Bernal and a goal: this would be the date of his return to competition

CONFIDENCE AND SUITCASES – Romelu is trying to overcome the relapse to the myotendinous scar of the left hamstring. For two weeks he worked in his homeland, at the “Move to cure” specialist center of the national team physiotherapist, Lieven Maesschalk, the man who took care of him and must work the “miracle”. He started with therapies and exercises that would allow him not to completely lose muscle tone, especially in the upper body. For the past few days he has also added the stationary bike and a bit of a gym. Not insignificant “details” that lead many to think positively. Especially the Inter striker who showed up today at the national team retreat aboard a gray SUV and with two large suitcases. A clear signal, that of the suitcases, that he will leave with the intention of staying with the national team. Certainly he is behind his teammates since for now he hasn’t had the chance to work on the pitch yet. He will not take part in Friday’s friendly against Egypt and will not be on the bench for his debut at the World Cup on Wednesday 23rd against Canada. However, the medical staff is convinced that, thanks to the specific work carried out in the last 15 days, he can be available during the event. And for this reason, in the next few days, in the heat of Kuwait, he will try to run alone on the field. See also Vuelta a España 2022: LIVE the development of the seventh stage

CHANGE IN LIST – As known, Belgium can replace Big Rom in the list of 26 until 20 in Italy on Tuesday 22 or 24 hours before the debut against Canada. Hence the desire to postpone the magnetic resonance until next week: the goal is to have the clearest possible picture of the situation practically at the last moment. However, the feeling is that Lukaku will be expected well beyond the start of next week. The “bet” is to see him on the pitch during the World Cup. Inter are clearly interested spectators, they keep in touch with the Belgian doctors and with the player in the hope that everything will go well.

DUMFRIES AND STICKS OK – All calm for the Dutchman and the Azzurri who remain with their respective national teams. Denzel was already better today and will probably train tomorrow after a checkup. Even the blue doesn’t cause worries at the moment despite the knee sprain suffered in Bergamo. See also Roger Federer: unexpected gesture with a tennis player who defeated him in his last match

