The closing procession of the II Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety, baptized as the ‘magna’ of Seville, has brought together, at least, a million people in its streetsaccording to calculations by the Seville City Council.

Eight of the images that attract the most devotion in Andalusia, among which are the Virgin of the Macarena or the Christ of the Great Powerhave culminated with this parade the great brotherhood summit that has been held in the capital of Seville since last Tuesday.

The first image to leave the Cathedral of Seville was the Virgin of the Kings, the patron saint of the archdiocese, who inaugurated the passage along a common route in which more than 21,000 chairs.

This congress is being “a resounding success”, highlighted the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Morenoin statements to the media, before standing in the honor box placed in front of the Maestranza bullring, where the images participating in the procession passed.

In addition to the Macarena and the Gran Poder, the Virgins of Setefilla (Lora del Río), Consolación (Utrera), Valme (Dos Hermanas), the Christ of Expiration – ‘the Puppy’ – have passed through the streets of the historic center of Seville —and the Virgin of the Hope of Triana.

The processions will extend until wee hours of the morningwith the entrance of Esperanza de Triana at 3:50 a.m., and that of Macarena at 4:50 a.m., according to official schedules.

This procession is celebrated as the culmination of the Second International Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety, a great brotherhood summit attended by more than 1,800 congressmen from various countries such as Mexico, Italy, Netherlands or Germany, inter alia.