The magistrate’s decision against Angelika Hutter, the 30-year-old who overwhelmed the family with her car

Yesterday, Monday 10 July, the validation hearing was held for Angelika Hutter, the 30-year-old German accused of multiple traffic crimes. The magistrate who dealt with the case ordered her arrest, even if the woman was not present in the courtroom.

All are still ongoing investigations for this serious affair, which led to the death of 3 people, including a child 2 year old, the father and the 65 year old grandmother.

The family that lives in the province of Venicehad gone to Santo Stefano di Cadore, for days of vacation. It was a day like any other for them.

It was early afternoon Thursday 6 July when they were all together walking around on the country roads. At some point, however, the 30-year-old woman aboard her Audi A3 has them swept up behind.

It was going at a very high speed compared to the expected limit. There are none on the road skid marks. For this reason, a witness also raised the hypothesis that he may have run over them voluntarily.

The investigating judge Enrica Marson yesterday, Monday 10 July, he arranged for her the stopped in the district house. Angelika Hutter however, was not present at the hearing, as she has been two days old hospitalized in the psychiatry ward.

Angelika Hutter’s statements

The purpose of this hospitalization in the hospital of San Giovanni e Paolo in Venice is precisely to understand his mental conditions. This is because from your statements to the lawyer, you said that it ended up in a abyss.

The woman said she still doesn’t remember what happened. Furthermore, in questioning with officers a few hours after her accident, she showed no signs of repentance or compassion towards deceased persons.

The inhabitants of Santo Stefano yesterday also closed themselves in the mourning to remember the victims. Mariagrazia Zuin he was 65 years old, Marco Antonello 48-year-old and 2-year-old boy, called Matthias. The couple’s mother, grandfather and eldest son are in hospital, but their lives are not in danger.