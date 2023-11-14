Just one day after the lifeless body of Jesús Ociel Baena, the first non-binary person to hold a magisterial position in Latin America, was found inside his home in the Mexican entity of Aguascalientes, the state prosecutor’s office points to a crime of passion perpetrated by Dorian Daniel Nieves Herrera, Baena’s romantic partner, who after killing him committed suicide in the same room. The CNDH and groups in defense of the LGBTIQ+ community question this version.

The first details of the surprising death of the ‘magistrade’ are beginning to come to light, although they do not convince many sectors of civil society. In an interview with local media, the attorney general of the state of Aguascalientes, Jesús Figueroa Ortega, explained that Baena’s death would have been caused by an “argument” with his partner, which escalated to the point where Herrera would have ended up with his life using a razor.

“The investigation we have is that an argument begins between the two of them on the upper floor of a farm (…) One of the wounds, the fatal one, is caused in the jugular, in his neck, it is what causes abundant bleeding in the magistrade,” commented Ortega, adding that Baena was found with around 20 injuries on his body, supposedly caused by Herrera’s aggression.

Ociel Baena, whose body was found inside his home in the Punta del Cielo residential area, would have tried to escape while he was bleeding to death, an act that was allegedly thwarted by his romantic partner when he reached for him with another knife and caused his definitive death. Later, Herrera would have ended his own life. Prosecutor Ortega admits that the official version may seem “not very credible.”

“It may seem like a hypothesis, for many people, not very credible, but we are being careful, especially to leave the record and conservation of all these signs and that without mentioning all the inspection that was carried out on the place,” added the head of the Aguascalientes prosecutor’s office.

People hug during a tribute to Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate and LGBTQ activist, Ociel Baena, and his partner, Dorian Daniel Nieves Herrera, at the Electoral Court of the State of Aguascalientes, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. November 14, 2023. © Reuters / Edgar Chavez

“Crime of passion, national lie”

Although the state authorities affirm that the investigations into the death of the ‘magistrate’ are being carried out in a transparent manner and in accordance with the protocol, groups for the defense of human rights and the LGBTIQ+ population harshly question the alleged findings of the prosecutor’s office. .

In a statement to the public, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) criticized the investigation conducted by the authorities of Aguascalientes, pointing out that “the gender condition” of those affected would be left aside and calling for them to be taken into account. recounts the multiple death threats that Baena had received throughout his political career.

“This body officially initiates a complaint about the facts, and highlights the inadequate treatment given until now by the ministerial authorities of the entity, which in addition to requiring a prompt and expeditious response from them, cannot be unrelated to the gender condition of the the victims,” ​​can be read in the statement from the independent organization.

On the other hand, groups belonging to the LGBTQ+ population in Mexico have raised their voices over Baena’s death, calling for various marches in states such as Mexico City, Aguascalientes, Puebla and Monterrey to demand transparency from the authorities in the case, always with the slogan of “crime of passion, national lie.” Fearing another blow of impunity from the Mexican State.

Call from the federal government

From the National Palace, the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued its first reaction to the death of Ociel Baena. It was the Undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration, Félix Arturo Medina, who was responsible for expressing the federal position, asking the Aguascalientes prosecutor’s office to investigate the case “with intersectionality and gender perspective protocols.”

“In this case, make a very strong call for the approved investigation protocol for crimes committed against the LGBTIQ+ community to be fully applied,” said Medina, who also revealed that, although Baena was not officially protected by one of the State programs, if he had “protection measures”, this in the face of constant death threats towards him.

A person holds a sign of Ociel Baena during a protest in memory of him, Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate who was found dead in his home, Mexico City, Mexico, November 13, 2023. © Reuters / Quetzalli Nicte-Ha

After the murder of Ulyses Nava, LGBTIQ+ activist, who was leaving a congress on sexual diversity in Aguascalientes last July, Mexico – which is the second country in the region with the most hate crimes according to the National Observatory of Hate Crimes against Persons LGBTI+ in the country – adds another death of a Human Rights activist and politician.

With EFE and local media