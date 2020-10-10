“Oh, you bastard!” was the phrase with which the Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro gave his approval to the proposal of the Spanish illustrator Thomas Son (Salamanca, 1974) to make a game of tarot decks with characters inspired by the work of the director of The Shape of Water.

The Salamanca artist shared this project in a Twitter thread where he related how he made the proposal to Del Toro a couple of years ago at a dinner they had in Paris. The message has received more than 2,200 likes and has been shared more than 800 times within the first 24 hours of its publication.

“Suddenly I saw the tarot in my head at that moment” says Son to Verne, via telephone. “The moment I met with him I realized that we were interested in many things in common such as Lovecraft and several authors of comics from the 80s ”, comments the also engraver.

The Bull Tarot is a set of 78 cards, similar to a classic tarot of Marseille, a card game traditionally used as a method of divination of the past, present or future. This work, Son specifies, consists of 22 major arcana cards, which are reinterpreted by the illustrator with characters inspired by the Mexican cinematographic universe such as Hellboy, The Devil’s backbone Y The shape of water, among others. The deck is complemented by 56 minor arcana cards for a total of 78 pieces of illustration.

This project also includes a tarot interpretation manual that tells the story of the cards, how they can be interpreted, and how each one is related to Del Toro’s work. “The book is not only intended for divination, but oriented to the art of telling stories, which is what interested me the most,” says the artist from Salamanca. “I use it [el tarot] when I write to inspire myself or solve situations: the narrative part prevails over the magical part ”, says Son, who mentions that one of his favorite films from Guadalajara is The Pan’s Labyrinth.

Tomás Jr. has twenty years of experience in the world of illustration and his work is related to magic and medieval folklore. He currently specializes in engravings, in addition to teaching at the Faculty of Fine Arts from the University of Salamanca. “One of the things I was most excited to do was transform the giants of Pacific Rim in medieval knights, reinventing robotic qualities in chivalric characteristics: the whole world of Guillermo del Toro taken to the medieval world ”, he indicates.

This card game is available in pre-sale and will be available in September. It is available in Spain although it can also be sent to Mexico with an additional shipping cost.

