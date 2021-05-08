Ali Maali (Sharjah)

When Brazilian Igor Coronado participated in the 61st minute, instead of Juninho, no one expected that the “magician” would be so brilliant. Rather, he contributed to completely changing the image of the “king” inside the “green rectangle”.

Not long ago, the “talented” man succeeded in scoring two wonderful goals within just 3 minutes, specifically the 72 and 75 minutes, before which Sharjah was ahead with a goal, and Igor raised his score to 15 goals in fourth place in the “scorers list.”

Igor responded to all those who were skeptical about his level and his decline during previous periods, as well as his absence from the team due to the injury he had sustained and caused the “king” to lose his efforts in the AFC Champions League, and when Sharjah began to achieve victories without Igor, some spoke that the team could go strong and go. Forward without the player. However, the “magician” in the Ajman meeting made a big difference in performance and goals that made the fans praise again for the star’s skills, and they see that those who repeat the saying “Sharjah is better than Igor” are words that completely miss the truth.

After Igor scored his first goal, he advanced to second place, equally with Fabio Lima, in the list of the most-recorded free kicks in the Arab Gulf League, during the last 10 years, which is headed by Ahmed Khalil, the player of Shabab Al-Ahly, “11 goals”, and Omar comes Abdul Rahman “Shabab Al-Ahly” is third, with 6 goals, and Milos “Al-Jazira”, with 5 goals.