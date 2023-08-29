The youngest of De Giorgi’s group makes his debut in the final points of the match against Belgium. “You saw my father play and now me. I hope to keep this name at the top for a long time. I will do everything”

The long embrace with the girlfriend, the one with mother Federica and with the brothers (and sisters). For him also a point on the scoresheet, right on the last action of the match. It was the magical night of Alessandro Bovolenta who entered the field for the final points of Italy-Belgium, the opening match of this all-Italian European Championship.

"I'm happy, when Fefé called me to go on the pitch, I jumped right away. But the first feeling is that of happiness and not of anxiety or fear for this game. It must be all fun. I tried to enter the field with serenity. And to have demonstrated, even for a few points, that I earned it".

What did you think about your debut with the seniors in a European match?

“To my family, to my fiancée who came all the way here to see me in Bologna, to my classmates who helped me. Those who believed in me from the start. It’s all a strange emotion to tell, which passes in front of you and which I try to live to the fullest”.

And what did mother Federica say to her?

“He hugged me and asked me if I dunked with my eyes closed. But go! I shot very high, my eyes were wide open.”

A fantastic year, from the final of the Youth World Cup to the debut in the European Championship for adults.

"A dream vintage. Because the coach believed in me and all my teammates also gave me a big hand. But I'm calm because I know that I have their trust behind me. They are taking me to the top of volleyball. It is the beginning of a journey that started a long time ago. This is an important stage, but I hope to stay there for a long time in this national team, because it's a group of great volleyball players, but also great people. I try to make the most of it."

How many times had he dreamed of this debut?

“I’m actually still dreaming. But I’ve been dreaming about it since two years ago, when this national team was born after the Tokyo Games. When I was watching the European Championship two years ago in Poland I said to myself, come on, let’s try to get there. I have set myself this goal, but this is just the beginning. I have to continue to demonstrate who Alessandro is.”

But had De Giorgi told you earlier?

“No, it was a surprise, he told me 19-14 in the third set. I said when I took off my suit and started to warm up”.

Born in 2004, 19 years old, the youngest of the group.

“I think I deserved this call-up for what I did, but I think age is also quite relative. Also because this team is very young.”

How strong is the pride of bringing the Bovolenta name back to the senior national team?

“It is a past that returns to the present. Many of you have seen my dad play now seeing me in the national team is like déjà-vu. I really hope to keep him at this level for a very long time. I try to give my best. For my mom too, she’s my anchor, my anchor and I think all of that happened for my mom. She is helping me a lot and I love her to death”.