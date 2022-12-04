The classic expression of soccer commentator Enrique “El Perro” Bermúdez, “yours, mine, have it, I’ll lend it to you, caress it!”, but they had to let it go; This is how the Mazatlecos were when they found out yesterday that the project of Magical neighborhoodsannounced by the federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, during his visit to the city, It would not apply in the historic center of Mazatlán but in Culiacán. The state Secretary of Tourism, Luis Guillermo Benítez, clarified that the federal official was surely confused when making these statements, since he had previously requested to be within that program, but the one that should be was Culiacán, because that is what the criteria of that project that just launched last September. So when it was believed that the historic center would have more elements to be attractive to tourists who visit it, for now they will have to wait. Thinking wrong, it may not be that Benítez Torres wanted to look good with the people of Culiacán, with what they say they are angry with him for his excesses while he was mayor of Mazatlán.

The effort that the mayor is making edgar gonzalez Being present not only at the best events, but also at the inaugurations of small works or in rural areas is definitely great. In just over a month after he took office, he has been seen in different parts of the city. For those who did not see the previous ruler in their neighborhood, they even feel flattered with the distinction, but others say that what González Zataráin is looking for is to be seen and recognized by the population and in the not too distant 2024 to be competing for the mayoralty of Mazatlan.

Obviously, the governor will have to be asked who will be his rooster by then, because they say that one who is very interested in being president of Mazatlan He is also Ricardo Velador Cárdenas, current municipal secretary of Economic Development, and the latter is held in high esteem by the governor ruben rocha. We’ll see the outlook by then. While, Gonzalez Zatarain is on an intensive tour and promising to improve Mazatlansituation that in a month or two impossible to achieve.

To take good care of the bonus and the money that is available from the ATMs.

There is a rumor that with the beginning of December some scammers arrived or people who are dedicated to observing who enters and leaves the banks to rob them. Formally, there are no complaints, but it is known that year after year there are cases of thieves who take advantage of the bonanza in the December period. Let’s hope that the operations implemented by the Public Security authorities are really effective and stop the presence of these scammers.

The call of the Civil association Help People Without Borders, it is clear, to take care of the children to prevent diseases as serious as cancer from affecting the health of the little ones. Nutrition at this stage of life is very important, and although work sometimes takes care of your children, it has unlimited value. Let’s become aware.

We recommend you read:

Is it necessary to increase the property tax?

officials are left to duty

Sunday December 4, 2022. Cycle A

A memory that fades and better

Controversy Mexico – USA, on transgenic maize

#magical #neighborhoods