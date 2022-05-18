The Magic win the drawing for the 2022 NBA draft. The Florida team will be the first to pick in the next drawing, in which the teams of the best League in the world will have the opportunity to choose the stars of the future, who finish their university stage and set their sights on a new adventure, the best of all. Behind the Magic they will choose the Thunder, Rockets and Kings, thus completing the batch of four worst teams from last season. The Pitsons, also on this list, take the fifth pick. The ceremony will take place on June 23, once we meet the champion of the current basketball course.

The main favorite for the number 1 draft and potential leader of a very interesting crop is Jabari Smith Jr., son of a father who went through the NBA and Spain and who has played so far at Aurburn University. The emerging star has averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34 college games, with 42.0% shooting from 3-point range. Paolo Banchero (Duke) and Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) are the other two big names to watch. in draft.