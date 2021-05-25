Participants in the event organized by Retina and Telefónica Tech Santi Burgos / THE COUNTRY

Internet browsers that offer a coupon to plant trees in exchange for installing cookies on the computer. Mobiles made with bioplastics derived from plant products. High-speed trains equipped with 5G that move pushed by the force of renewables. This will be the world of the future: more sustainable and digital. That is the binomial that Spain has embraced to face two crises: the economic, derived from the pandemic, and the environmental, caused by human contamination.

The transformation begins to take shape. But to give it a big push, the EU will provide the country with 140,000 million in the next six years, of which 33% will go to issues related to technological change and 39% will go to energy efficiency and climate change. “Sustainability and digitization are here to stay.” This has been one of the great conclusions reached by various experts from different fields during a digital event organized by Retina, in collaboration with Telefónica Tech.

For Rebeca Minguela, founder and CEO of Clarity AI, part of this shift comes from citizens and investors, who demand brands and companies that are increasingly responsible and committed to the planet. This company is the example of the communion between technology and sustainability. The firm – in which BlackRock has entered as a minority shareholder – uses data analysis and machine learning to conduct a study on the social and environmental impact of investments in a given company. “We focus on measuring where organizations are today and in which areas they can be more efficient to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. [el plan maestro ideado por la ONU para alcanzar un mejor futuro]”, Explained Minguela at the meeting held this week.

The SDGs have become the Achilles heel of the world. Six years after its creation, the 17 goals (among which are the end of poverty, the fight against hunger, gender equality) have suffered a tremendous blow with the arrival of the pandemic. To alleviate these problems in the deadline (2030), the only alternative is the use of technology, said Minguela.

The transformation of the economy will not be real if it is not done from the base of the productive fabric: SMEs. “Digitizing SMEs is helping them”, according to José Cerdán, CEO of Telefónica Tech, the operator’s unit that groups together the cloud, security and IoT / bigdata businesses. The idea is not only to bring them devices and systems to make processes efficient, but also to contribute to a change of direction in their business. “Today, anyone, any store that sells honey, for example, can reach any part of the world with digital platforms,” ​​he stressed. “But you have to help them, you have to train them, there is still a digital divide,” he added.

What is no longer an obstacle is the country’s technological infrastructure, especially that which contributes to having a high-quality internet connection. “The infrastructure that Spain has for fiber is enviable,” Cerdán explained during the event entitled Sustainable development in a digital world, which was directed by Jaime García Cantero, content director at Retina. Thanks to this network, he said, companies can access new technologies such as the cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence systems and massive data analysis. That will be the key in this technological transformation. Especially for those companies that have opted for teleworking.

Goals to meet crowd the door. To the Paris Agreement (whose objective is to limit the increase in world temperature this century to below two degrees) are added the environmental objectives set by Europe for 2030 (reduce emissions by at least 40%) and 2050 (achieve neutrality climatic). This requires a joint effort: from mobility, through the construction of infrastructures, to the production of articles of clothing. “The pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of society and that we cannot continue with this way of life,” said Isabel Pardo de Vera, president of Adif and Adif Alta Velocidad.

European funds

For the representative of the public company, the arrival of European funds will be key to undertake the change of model that the country needs. Several of the strategies and steps to be taken are summarized in the Spain 2050 strategic project, presented by the Executive last Thursday. There the economic and social effects of the pandemic, climate change, digitization, aging, social cohesion and equality between men and women are addressed. Pardo explained that dealing with climate change involves mobility, where the train plays a fundamental role. This means of transport, with a lower carbon footprint than others, will gain weight in the range of options after its recent liberalization, said the president of Adif. “Liberalization has become effective despite the pandemic and has started successfully … what allows the whole of society to access this sustainable mode of transport,” he added.

Dimitris Bountolos, Ferrovial’s general director of information and innovation systems, highlighted that sustainability has been embedded in the company’s corporate conscience and in all the projects it carries out. The motivation is to contribute to the SDGs and leave a mark and a legacy for future generations. To help improve the world, size is the least of it. So believes Arena Martínez, founder and CEO of the homonymous firm, a sustainable fashion SME that uses natural fibers such as recycled cotton poplin and organic materials. Your company seeks that the final consumer understands that the large-scale textile industry is causing damage to the environment. “What you have to do is buy quality things that really last over time,” he concluded.