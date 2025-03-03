It is not a secret that the province of Cáceres has villages that are perfect for a weekend that combines tranquility, nature and history. We know that Trujillo, Plasencia or Hervás often monopolize all our attention, but in our efforts to discover new destinations we add to this list a town that as soon as you arrive will become a surprise. Located west of the province of Cáceres and bathed by the Tajo River, Garrovillas de Alonétaris one of the most unknown rural destinations in Extremadura, but also one of the most interesting.

One of the largest places in Spain

Arcs in the Plaza de la Constitución. Wikipedia.org of Ana Rey

Of the greatest and one of the most beautiful. This is the Plaza Mayor that presumes Garrovillas de Alonétar. And although some of their monuments remain submerged under the waters of the Alcantara reservoir, without a doubt, the star of this town is the impressive Medieval square with more than 70 arches. Rectangular and built in the fifteenth and sixteenth, with their 4,000 square metersthis historical-artistic monument impresses with its huge dimensions. They highlight their ported houses, the oldest of Gothic layout and with Mudejar influence.

In addition to the City Council, two outstanding buildings are found in the square: the Palacio de los Condes de Alba de Alistea fifteenth -century Renaissance building with Mudejar influences that today houses a hotel, and the Comedies Corralwith a typical style of the Spanish Golden Age and similar to Almagro.





The oldest Renaissance organ of the Peninsula

Organ of the Church of Santa María de la Consolación, a historical treasure of the 16th century. Sent

One of the best pleasures of visiting this town is to walk through its narrow streets full of history. When entering the Jewish neighborhood, known as “Los Castillejos”you will find an architecture of houses with stone covers, wooden gates and bars in the windows and balconies.

During the tour, do not miss the Church of San Pedro Apostle, built in the fifteenth century in Romanesque and Gothic style, and the Church of Santa María de la Consolación, with a peculiar construction that houses a jewel of our heritage: Your Renaissance organ, considered the oldest of the Iberian Peninsula and the oldest third in Europe.

An important work of Roman engineering

We recommend two visits outside the historic center: the remains of the Alconétar bridgeof Roman origin and declared as a good of cultural interest, was built by Apolodoro de Damascus, architect of the Emperor Trajan. It was one of the only two bridges that crossed the Tagus in the area and is part of the La Plata road. The other point of interest is the Hermitage of the Christ of Humilladeroat the end of the 15th century it has a beautiful circular dome of Renaissance style. In addition, the visit to this temple will allow you to enjoy a beautiful panoramic view of this Extremadura zone.





How to get to Garrovillas de Alonétar

View of Alconétar’s garrovillas (Cáceres) Wikimedia.org by Elias Zamora

It is located 35 kilometers north of Cáceres and about 270 kilometers from Madrid. If you go by car from the capital you have to take the Badajoz A-5 direction, then continue towards Cáceres and at exit 505 take the ex-00 that will take you directly to this beautiful Extremadura town.

