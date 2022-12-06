“Willaq Pirqa: the cinema of my town” is the surprise of the year. the peruvian movie recorded entirely in Quechuais not only a window for the spectator, but also an important door for Víctor Acurio, the main actor in this touching love story for the seventh art and the language barriers that this same art supposes.

In the film, he plays Sistu, a boy who discovers cinema and finds himself entrusted with a curious mission: to translate from Spanish into Quechua what his innocent eyes see.

Directed by César Galindo from Ayacucho, the film won this year the award for the best Peruvian film of the PUCP Lima Film Festival. And now, just days after its premiere on December 8, we were able to talk with the young protagonist.

Víctor Acurio and the Quechua door

The day that little Víctor arrived at the casting of the film, he moved and impressed everyone present at the tell a story and recite a poem flawlessly. Your secret? speak Quechua well.

Víctor Acurio plays Sistu, a curious child who discovers the magic of cinema and seeks to share it with his entire town. Photo: Casablanca Cinema

He was an innocent 12-year-old back then, but now he is 17. “I think that the Quechua language can open several doors for you. For example, he opened one for me to record this film”, Explain.

For that reason, Acurio doesn’t understand why some people aren’t interested in the language or see it as inferior. “Let’s not be ashamed to speak Quechua, since it is our mother tongue”exhorts.

“I tell them to learn it, they will feel more Peruvian and they are going to travel to different places in Peru, to provinces and communities. There people speak Quechua and they will be able to have free expression so that they feel at home”, he says addressing the youth.

Galindo, Acurio and Maras

Of course, the magic of this film is also in the golden Andean duo that made the César Galindo from Ayacucho and Acurio from Cuscowho had as stage the town of Maras, in Cusco.

“Willa Pirqa” had the performances of a resident of Maras, between children and adults. Photo: SWOT

“Shooting a movie there, in Maras, was something that had never been done before,” Acurio account. Likewise, it emphasizes the work of the director, having worked not only with him, but also with several children who have an important role in the film.

“It gave me the opportunity to interpret how I wanted to do it”, points out the young actor. “I think there are other directors who say: ‘That’s how you should do it,’ but César told me: ‘You do it the way that comes to mind. Be free, don’t think we’re pushing you or anything’” he remarked.

Victor and his own talking wall

For now, Víctor Acurio says that he would like to tell his own story later: one about “a 12-year-old boy recording a movie.”

Víctor Acurio is currently 17 years old. Photo: Alejandro Saldana/The Republic

That would be his own “Willaq pirqa”, which in Quechua means “Speaking wall”, a metaphor that alludes to the central theme of the film, but also to what Acurio has been learning by watching it repeatedly.

Meanwhile, the story he is living is that of the upcoming premiere of “Willaq pirqa”, which will hit theaters throughout Peru on December 8.