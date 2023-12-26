Scotland is one of those treasures on the map that offers endless activities and small towns to discover. The question about what is the best time to visit has a very simple answer: always! From the vibrant colors of fall to starlit winter nights. It can even amaze the traveler with an aurora borealis. If you want to get to know Scotland, you have to leave behind prejudices about its climate in winter. January and February are the coolest months, but the daytime temperature reaches about five degrees, much more pleasant than other destinations at the same latitude.

The simple experience of traveling its roads, delighting in its landscapes and meeting its people is an adventure in itself, culminating the visit with a comforting whiskey next to a fireplace. And here's a fact: did you know that 2024 marks the 750th anniversary of the birth of Robert the Bruce? He was king of Scotland, led the fight for independence in the 14th century and left his mark throughout the country.

Trailhead, Edinburgh: where magic comes to life

Edinburgh, the capital, has been a source of inspiration for literary sagas such as Harry Potter, by JK Rowling, who lived and wrote many of her works here. She wrote much of the first book in the cafe The Elephant House, a place that used to be a meeting point for the magician's followers. Although the cafe closed in 2021 due to a fire and has yet to reopen, its legacy lives on. It is said that the city's cemeteries, especially Greyfriars, were places that Rowling frequented in search of ideas for her story. They apparently influenced the creation of characters such as Tom Riddle and Minerva McGonagall, which may have been inspired by a surname found on a tombstone.

The essence of magic can be breathed in every corner of the city. The majestic Edinburgh Castle is a must, standing like a guardian of history on top of a hill. Walking down the charming Victoria Street, which is said to have inspired Harry Potter's Diagon Alley, is a walk through fantasy. On this street you will find the Museum Contexta souvenir shop with a selection of products from its magical world.

The bar at The Spence bar, located in the Gleneagles Townhouse hotel, in the center of Edinburgh.

For elegant dining and accommodation, Gleneagles Townhouse Hotel It offers rooms with views of Saint Andrew Square and features The Spence restaurant and bar. This restaurant stands out for its elegant room with high ceilings and an ingenious arrangement of the sofas that allows you to have an intimate space while enjoying a menu that combines English specialties and classic dishes from the bistronomy from the hotel, like its burrata, prepared with fig and caramelized walnut. If you dine here, be sure to try Scottish seafood, such as scallop raw with ponzu and wasabithe Shrimp Cocktail with Spicy Marie Rose and Avocado, or the West Coast Crab Toast.

Saint Andrew's Square. Ian Rutherford (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

Before leaving the city, it is docked in Edinburgh the famous The Royal Yacht Britannia, the former British royal yacht that, after 44 years of service to the Windsors, has become one of the main attractions of the United Kingdom. You can explore the rooms of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh or the honeymoon suite of Charles and Diana.

View of the Edinburgh skyline at dusk. TTstudio / Alamy / CORDON PRESS

Heading to Crieff: stellar accommodation and gastronomy

Crieff, a beautiful village in the county of Perth, awaits an hour and a half drive from Edinburgh, on the way to Loch Ness. This enclave is especially known for its impressive mountain landscapes and, for fans, golf courses. Unique experiences can also be found here, such as staying in The Church Tower, a fantastic three-bedroom triplex with a viewing point at the top of the tower, where the bell of the old church used to be where guests now occupy it. John Burke and his wife, Susie Whyte, are in charge of the interior design and have achieved an interesting fusion between the contemporary design of the apartment and the original elements, such as the solid stone walls, the robust beams and the unmistakable windows typical of the religious space . This adaptation of churches into homes, hotels and restaurants is common in the United Kingdom, motivated by declining religious attendance and high maintenance costs.

Whiskey barrels at The Glenturret distillery, Crieff. Richard Newton (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

We are in Scotland, so a distillery is a must-see. In this city it is The Glenturret, the oldest in operation in the country, which has obtained a Michelin star for its restaurant, The Glenturret Lalique. Founded in 1763, this distillery partnered with the Lalique Group and an entrepreneur in 2019, leading to the opening of this intimate seven-table restaurant by Scottish chef Mark Donald. They earned the coveted star in 2022, just seven months after it opened. Each bite awakens an explosion of unique flavors. They offer dishes artfully combined with finger food, such as the prawn taco and the lobster tail to eat with your hands, in addition to four appetizers designed to be savored in the same way. Julien Beltzung, the executive sommelier, is in charge of selecting a wine list that he invites on a trip around the world without leaving Crieff.

The emblematic Crieff Hydro Hotel, Opened in 1868 as a Victorian spa, it sits high on a hill and offers spectacular views across the Strathearn Valley. Its facilities include tennis courts, an equestrian center and an 18-hole golf course.

If you have the time (if not you would have to make the effort to find it), just a 40-minute drive away is Aberfeldy, a charming town where you can stop to enjoy cozy cafes such as the Cow & Parrot, as well as visit the acclaimed bookstore and Watermill coffee. In this area, surrounded by beautiful landscapes and the characteristic colors of Scotland, is located Dun Aluinn, a spectacular nine-bedroom mansion, owned by the same owner as The Church Tower.

Now yes: stop at Loch Ness in search of Nessie

The adventure now leads to the mysterious Loch Ness, where the town of Fort Augustus awaits, located on the banks of the Caledonian Canal, approximately two and a half hours by road from Aberfeldy. Despite being a tourist destination, here one does not experience the crowds that are often associated with those seeking an encounter with Nessie, the famous lake monster. The area is surprisingly quiet and offers numerous opportunities to enjoy mountain walks, waterfalls and castles.

Cova Fdez.

In Fort Augustus there is another of the religious buildings converted into accommodation: The Highland Clubwhich occupies the former Saint Benedict Abbey, with a rich history dating back to 1565. Guests of this magical place, with 109 rooms, have access to free activities without leaving the grounds, including an original swimming pool and even a giant chess board in the gardens.

Right next door, the restaurant The Boathouse, An old wooden shed converted into a waterside venue, it offers panoramic views of Loch Ness from its floor-to-ceiling windows, creating a perfect setting to enjoy a hot drink or a simple meal.

One of the most popular activities on the lake is, of course, embarking on a boat trip to explore the iconic sites, such as Urquhart Castle (some people dare to do it by kayak). And who knows, maybe even spot Nessie, a mystery that has fascinated generations. One of his tireless seekers is Steve Feltham, who has dedicated more than half of his life to it. This adventurer has lived near the shore since 1991 and has earned the Guinness record for his long watch on the lake (32 years), becoming an attraction in his own right. Many travelers visit him to chat with him at his bookmobile in Dores Beach, sharing stories and hopes of an encounter with the enigmatic creature.

Glasgow: art, architecture and flavor for the end

Interior of Glasgow Cathedral. Robert Wyatt (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

The last stop on the trip leads to Glasgow, Scotland's largest city, where the youthful and carefree atmosphere is palpable at first glance. Here, to explore the bustling Sauchiehall Street is to immerse yourself in a unique shopping experience among countless bars and restaurants that capture the vibrant spirit of the city. The hotels Kimpton Blythswood Square and the Voco Grand Central They are some of the most popular.

The city is known for its Victorian and Edwardian architecture, two styles that dominated the United Kingdom in the past. It is also a paradise for lovers of urban art, with works that give life to the streets. Not to mention that among the jewels of Glasgow is its majestic cathedral and the Riverside Museum, sometimes called the Glasgow Guggenheim. But if you are looking for an unusual plan, The Gin Spa is the first day spa inspired by gin and its botanicals. Lovers of good food will find in the Merchant Steakhouse your paradise. Here, the classic beef Wellington is prepared to perfection. Order your slice 24 hours in advance and you'll be greeted by a photogenic creation: a succulent beef tenderloin, delicately wrapped in a layer of golden mushroom and truffle dough baked to crispy perfection. This bite is the ideal epilogue to culminate a road trip for Scotland.

Central view of the Riverside Museum in Glasgow. Iain Masterton (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

