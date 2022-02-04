After two seasons in Madrid, the musical ‘Ghost’ starts a national tour that will stop at the Murcia Regional Auditorium from Thursday 24th to Sunday 27th March. This will be the only stop on the ‘tour’ in which David Bustamante will not be present, normally alternating with Ricky Merino. The latter, who defines the show as “a round, magical and fun story of universal love”, will be in charge of playing the protagonist, Sam, “a real gift”, in the six scheduled performances. Cristina Llorente will play the role of Molly, Christian Sánchez in the role of Carl, Sam’s friend and co-worker; and Ela Ruiz will be the enigmatic and funny Oda Mae. THE TRUTH has known in Madrid the ins and outs of the show.

“The sets are exactly the same as the ones in the movie and the costumes are very similar. We are going to move to the nineties, “says Cristina Llorente, who never thought of playing this role, “and even more so being blonde and with long hair,” jokes the artist, who on stage sports Demi Moore’s characteristic haircut. The similarity to the film in terms of aesthetics is, for Christian Sánchez, essential: «People know the characters very well and know what they want to see. It is essential that the viewer feels that connection with the film because it is very difficult to make a musical with original songs that do not appear in the film and that one leaves there with the same feeling that he was looking for».

The show is based on the hit 1990 film directed by Jerry Zucker, starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg. [ganó el Oscar a Mejor Actriz de Reparto] and written by Bruce Joel Rubin, Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, who has been in charge of bringing the text to the theater. A production directed by Federico Bellone that in Spain has the adaptation of the script and lyrics by Silvia Montesinos. The former teacher at the Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático de Murcia (ESAD) acts as assistant director and resident director in a production where several of the 17 artists who take the stage have passed through the Murcian training classrooms.

‘Ghost’, which received the Broadway World Spain 2020 Award for Best Musical and the recognition of Cristina Llorente as Best Actress, recreates 41 scenes from this classic story of eternal love accompanied by live music. The show has a band made up of pianists, drums, bassist and guitarist under the musical direction of Julio Awad to immerse the viewer in the mythical pop-rock of the nineties, without forgetting the iconic ‘Unchained Melody’.

Led by illusionist Paolo Carta, the ‘show’ will include impressive magic effects that will allow memorable scenes from the film to be recreated, such as the moment in which the ghost passes through Oda Mae’s body or the mythical scenes of Sam passing through walls. “In cinema it is very easy to make a role fly, but let’s see how you prepare it in the theater!”, Evaluates Ela Ruiz, the great person in charge of the comic part of the musical.

Emotions



«It is true that I bring comedy but I don’t feel that way. For me Oda Mae is living her own drama. She doesn’t suffer in the same way as Molly but she suffers in her way. It’s funny because the script is brutal and that effect is achieved. The character is very authentic,” says the actress. “There are moments like the first conversation between Sam, Oda Mae and Molly where the audience is laughing because they see Sam, but neither she nor I see them. It really is a drama for us because she is talking to me about my boyfriend who has just died and she hears voices that she had never heard before », says Cristina Llorente about a show full of emotions.

Tickets for ‘Ghost’, from 30 euros, can be purchased on the website of the Regional Auditorium.