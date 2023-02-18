As part of the rescue and enjoyment of a cultural tradition full of magic and fantasy are resumed in the municipalities of the Évora the organization of the Guamúchil Carnival 2023 parties, which started last Thursday in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado and which is expected to start on Friday the 24th of this month in the beautiful town of Mocorito, and in Angostura, from March 3 to 7, there is a schedule to fill these days of magic and merriment carnival

a festival that emanates from the cultural tradition of the sister towns of the Evora (Angostura, Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado) and that each one impregnates their culture to give the flavor and tradition of a party that has become a family gathering, where healthy coexistence is intermingled with the merriment that for years has been part of these holidays.

Due to this, the people join to be part of the organization, the tour of the allegorical floats and comparsas, as well as enjoy the partiescoronations, parade of allegorical cars and the artistic cast in the official pavilion of the carnivalHence, a kind of custom of suspending classes has been generated, which encourages families in the region to visit the towns to enjoy this festival in each of their municipalities.

The approval of the suspension of classes that has been provided and made official through the Regional Services is aimed at enriching this culture and tradition. In the six days of festivities, the magic of a tradition has become a family gathering that is resumed this year after the suspension caused by the covid-19 pandemic.