For the umpteenth time, the big N has done it again, offering a NintendoDirect full of great games that will arrive in the coming months and showing why its hybrid console has become a benchmark in the entertainment industry despite having been on the market for almost seven years.

The end of this year will be exciting with productions such as Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario RPG, WarioWare: Move It!plus the sixth and final wave of downloadable content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxepromising to guarantee hours of fun to the gamers around the planet.

As if this were not enough, in the first half of 2024, nintendo switch you will receive exclusive titles such as Another Code: Recollectiona remake which includes delivery Another Code: Two Memories for Nintendo DS and its sequel for Wii that at the time never left Japan, Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories.

The princess of the mushroom kingdom will have her own adventure through Princess Peach: Showtime!, where she will have playable mechanics depending on the characteristics of each level. For her part, Mario vs. donkey kong prepares your disembarkation in a completely renewed experience with greater fidelity.

In the area of ​​remasters, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD It will be available in summer and the surprise of the event was Paper Mario Thousand Year Doorthe classic of Nintendo Game Cube which promises to be Nintendo’s strong suit, with a facelift and new additions.

In another order of ideas, the pride of Shigeru Miyamoto continues to rumble and the big N has not decided to work on a new or original installment of F-Zero, but as a small advance, F-Zero 99 has arrived today on the eShop exclusively for members of the subscription service Nintendo Switch Online.

As its name indicates, it is a battle royale for 99 simultaneous players that mixes new functionalities with the iconic ships and tracks of the version of SNES. In parallel, the entertaining Tombone Champ and Horizon Chase 2the continuation of the famous racing arcade.

The developers third party They were not left behind and will continue to provide all their support to Nintendo Switch. Vanillawarecreators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Muramasa: The Demon Blade presented Unicorn Overlorda medieval fantasy tale with an emphasis on tactical combat.

Despite its stock market crash, Square Enix He showed SaGa Emerald Beyondwhile Konami will do the same with Against: Operation Galugain which it will be possible to overcome the arcade mode in cooperative for four people. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown It also looks very good and will try to be a good contender in the field of two-dimensional action platforms.

As has been said on multiple occasions, Nintendo is pure magic and any opportunity you have is always a good pretext to appeal to nostalgia and generate hype and although it is true that the company’s strength is the video gamehas also decided to venture into the cinemain theme parks and soon in a museum which will be in Kyoto.