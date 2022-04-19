The world needs a mother, I think after every depressing dive into the world’s suffering. A woman who stands above the parties, who unites and reconciles, with an eye for the underdog and an ear for everyone’s story. A woman who is candid about her own weaknesses – mashed potatoes, for example, or pie. At unguarded moments, she can hardly eat herself.

When I was in college, this mother would sit at home every weekday afternoon waiting for me. From her golden armchair, she washed away all the grumpiness about my sour lectures with intimate questions, bursts of laughter and wild giveaways (Pyjamas! Refrigerators! Cars!). One block Oprah Winfrey Show and you knew again that the world could also be gentle and tolerant, even if the professors taught you something completely different.

The Oprah Winfrey Show retired in 2011, after 25 years; I now had an office life and was no longer home for an afternoon. The loss was not acute. But during the first lockdowns I suddenly missed her. Where had Oprah gone since she gave such a phenomenal speech at the 2018 Golden Globe ceremony that the left promptly begged America for her candidacy for president? In vain, by the way: „All that bullshit, all that scheming […] It would kill me,” she told the British vogue†

Billionaire

Her Business Empire – Harpo Productions, TV Channel Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Magazine O – still stands, but Oprah herself finally appeared to have kicked her lifelong work addiction: she was at home, in California. Highly aware of the dangers of corona (she is now 68 and has endured multiple health crises), she closed the gates of her estate in Montecito in 2020, where she resides with the necessary domestic servants, her dogs, her eternal fiancé Stedman and some of the ‘daughter girls’ from South Africa who graduated from Oprah’s Leadership Academy for Girls.

Oprah herself learned to read from her heavy-handed grandmother in the impoverished Mississippi countryside before she was three, but her own girls are few and far between: in the Winfrey House, in addition to reading and studying, people lounge on the couch and mooch around. Last Christmas degenerated into a food fest for days.

I know all this thanks to Instagram. Oprah wouldn’t have become a billionaire if she didn’t make timely business adjustments, so she’s reinvented herself multimedia, with a new website, www.oprahdaily.com, multiple podcasts and social media channels, and a paid online course for “Oprah Insiders” that this year finally want to learn how to become the best version of themselves.

There should be a ‘Live Your Best Lifemug—if it didn’t cost $30, I’d have ordered it long ago, because Oprah’s magic still works. For her sporadic TV interviews (Meghan and Harry, Obama, Adele – just the cream of the crop) she is once again turned into a TV diva; her conversation with actress Viola Davis can be seen on Netflix from next Friday. But she just records her course and short videos with owl glasses and in a tracksuit. She clearly likes the tranquility: she seems more herself, more relaxed. Oprah is still there. And she believes in us.