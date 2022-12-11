The Cartagena City Council congratulates the residents of the town on the holidays with an announcement that features the magic of Christmas, which runs through the streets and the most emblematic points of the city. The streets of Carmen, Santa Florentina, Mayor and the Plazas San Francisco and Icue are just some of the points in Cartagena that the Christmas spirit travels through, represented in the video as a great ball of magic, light and color. In this way, the public will be able to make a dynamic itinerary through the lighting located in the historic center of Cartagena.

The mayoress, Noelia Arroyo; the vice mayor, Ana Belén Castejón and the deputy mayor, Manuel Padín participate in the congratulation, which has had the collaboration of the Municipal Theater School, La Campana confectionery, Grupo Casa Tomás, El Corte Inglés and the Marí Alonso family , among others. The chimes at the Palacio Consistorial are also part of the official video.

In addition, the illusion of the little ones and the reunion of families is represented, since Cartagena will experience the first Christmas without restrictions due to the pandemic.

Under the slogan ‘Live your Christmas in Cartagena’, the City Council organizes more than 300 activities until next January 8. Children’s shows, storytelling, workshops or concerts are some of the proposals that will take place throughout the municipality.

The neighborhoods and councils will host a large part of this offer, which will fill some points such as the Plaza de España, the Plaza Mayor space on the esplanade of the Alfonso XII pier of the Port, the Parque de los Juncos or the Alameda with proposals for the whole family of San Anton.