Christmas is one of the most special and magical times of the year. The illusion is breathed in the atmosphere and The imminent reunions with our loved ones fill us with joy. It is for this reason that airports become one of the happiest places on these dates. Although they normally witness both farewells and welcomes, when the Christmas season arrives the protagonists are the reunions.

Parents and children, couples, friends who haven’t seen each other for a long time… We have those effusive displays of affection, those endless hugs, stored in our retinas. Airports have becometherefore, in the quintessential image of the most sincere happiness in this era.

Airports go from being a place of passage to the main stage for unique experiences and unexpected connections. Like what happens to some travelers in Aena’s latest campaign, Christmas at airportswhere a very diverse group sings and dances to the sound of David Bisbal and his Christmas carol.

We can all be part of a unique experience

The best stories start from an everyday situation. In this case, two elderly laughing people approach an airport information point to check their flight connection. However, The person they ask is the singer David Bisbal, who they believe is an Aena worker by wearing a green jacket.

This funny confusion will lead to a celebration full of enthusiasm that will spread the Christmas spirit to all present. From the man who reads quietly in the VIP room to the woman in a wheelchair who is helped by an Aena assistant to join the party, everyone shares that moment of joy that connects them with others. Whether they are children, adults, Aena workers or travelers, everyone is in perfect harmony, creating unexpected memories while sharing the journey to the rhythm of ‘Anything is possible at Christmas’.

The Almería singer’s Christmas anthem comes true when an Aena worker, dressed in her green jacket, decides to cut off his microphone. However, she is not immune to the Christmas spirit either and becomes the real star of Christmas letting the song continue to the delight of all present. Because their job is to make the trip through the airport as special as the destination.

With his energy and sympathy, David Bisbal transmits that casual tone and that spirit of empathy and solidarity that invites us to come a little higher because, after all, it’s Christmas! Discover the whole story in Christmas at airports.