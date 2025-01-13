01/13/2025 at 03:59 a.m.





















The indigenous people of Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador consumed chocolate four millennia ago. The word comes from the Aztec term ‘xocoatl’. Legend says that it was Christopher Columbus the first European to try the delicious food, obtained by mixing cocoa and sugar.

The …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only