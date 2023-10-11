The League is getting closer and closer to reality, with most teams catching up with the schedule. This Wednesday two of the four remaining games in the championship will be played.

At 6:15 in the afternoon, Deportivo Cali plays one of its last cards to qualify, against the inspired Deportes Tolima, and then, at 8:30 at night, Deportivo Pereira has its last arithmetic option in the League, against the super leader and only undefeated team in the championship, Águilas Doradas. Both matches will be seen on Win Sports +.

The table still does not show the reality of the possibilities of qualifying for many teams, especially due to the two postponed games that Millonarios still has, which is in limbo and still has nothing guaranteed. Alianza Petrolera’s victory this Tuesday, against Bucaramanga (1-0, with a goal from Alfonso Simarra) forces us to shuffle again.

Although eighth in the table is Mills, the most accurate way to calculate the ‘magic number’ is by the percentage of performance. And in that hypothetical ranking, eighth is Santa Fe, with 47.9 percent performance. If that proportion is maintained, less than 30 points would be needed to ensure qualification for the League’s semi-final home runs.

Águilas Doradas is already assured at the end of the year party. America and Medellín, in practice, too, although some mathematical combination could still leave them out. And Nacional, despite all the lurches it has taken in management and administration, is also very close to doing so.

The five victories in a row put Tolima in the fight and a victory in Palmaseca leaves their classification practically assured. Then comes a very tight fight, with 12 teams within a six-point range. There are four days left to find out who qualifies for the home runs.

