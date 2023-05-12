For the first time in all of 2023, all the teams are finally up to date with the League calendar. Between Wednesday and Thursday the last four games that were pending were played.

It was necessary to wait 18 dates to be able to have a much clearer picture of the calculation of the score that is needed, this time, to qualify for the semifinal home runs of the League.

Today, four teams are already mathematically classified to the semifinal home runs: Millonarios (36 points), Atlético Nacional (34, thanks to their 0-2 victory against Santa Fe, this Thursday), Águilas Doradas (33) and América de Cali (31 ).

What is the ‘magic number’ for classifying home runs?

The ups and downs of the vast majority of the teams in the League have meant that the score needed to enter the eight is below normal, speaking of semi-annual championships with 20 teams in A.

The historical average, counted from the first half of 2015, when Dimayor increased the number of clubs in the first division to 20, is 30.6 points for the eighth-ranked (which would give a performance of 51 percent).

The eighth classified at the end of date 18 and with those postponed to date, Junior de Barranquilla, has 24 points in 18 games, for a performance of 44.4 percent.

That value, projected to 20 dates, would give 26.6 points. That is, the ‘magic number’, according to this factor, would be 27 units, approximating to the next integer.

However, the other possibility of calculating the score needed to enter, that of the possible points in the games that each team has at home, changes the number. Because? Because Independiente Medellín, one of the clubs that still aspires to enter the top eight, is the only one that has two home games left: it faces Unión Magdalena and Deportivo Pasto at home.

Thus, if all the teams win the remaining home points, the eighth place would be between Medellín and Pasto, depending on the goal difference: it would reach 29.

But the plunder of points between all the teams so far this semester could lower the limit even further. Even apart from Santa Fe and Medellín, ninth and tenth, respectively, with 23 points, there are still four other teams that have options to enter the eight.

These are La Equidad (22 points), Tolima (22), Pereira (21) and Deportivo Cali (21), who, despite their bad campaign, which made them suffer even from relegation, still have options thanks to their reaction in the last few days.

Pereira and Cali still have options to qualify in the League. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

No team, historically, has qualified with 27 points or less. The one who needed the least to enter the eight in the tournaments with 20 teams was Jaguares, who reached the next instance with 28 units in the 2017-II League.

This tournament could set a record: the one with the lowest percentage of points to enter as eighth. There are possibilities, in the midst of the crossover results, that the last invitee to the home runs arrives with 27 points or even 26.

Also at stake is the possibility of being seeded in the home runs and of having, now, an ‘invisible point’.

Novelty in the regulation of the @LigaBetPlayD 2023 -The only teams that will receive a bonus will be 1 and 2 of the regular phase, from 3 to 8 they will define the ties by goal difference (not by position as it had been happening). – 1 and 2 will also finish local. pic.twitter.com/7takvATgwz – Luis Arturo Henao C (@ElColeccioniste) May 11, 2023

It should be remembered that for this year the League regulations were changed and the team that finishes first or second in the round-robin phase beats the rest of the teams in the event of a tie in points. It no longer applies to the rest of the positions.

Millonarios, Nacional, Águilas Doradas, América and even Boyacá Chicó can still fight to be seeded in the two remaining rounds.

