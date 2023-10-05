In one of his visits to his wife Katia, admitted to the Wald sanatorium in Davos, the writer Thomas Mann conceived his most universal novel: The magic mountain; a work from which no one has come out unscathed after reading it.

Because there is a before and after having read this story that, among many other things, tells us about illness and death. It all begins when the young Hans Castorp arrives to visit the Berghof Sanatorium where his cousin Joachim Ziemssen is admitted. It will be a short visit that will last for years. With this, tuberculosis and the passage of time become the main categories of the novel. As soon as he arrived at the sanatorium, Castorp felt feverish and a few weeks later he fell ill. This is when he realizes that the pure mountain air “is not only good for combating the disease, but also precipitates its manifestation, which is even necessary if one wants to be cured.”

With this statement from the protagonist we enter what is scientifically known as the Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction or healing crisis, the principle of which can be explained as “getting worse and then getting better.” The thing is that viruses and bacteria release toxins when they die and those same toxins make the cure look like a disease because of the inflammatory response. In healing processes, the cytokine storm is activated in such a way that the body suffers and the fever rises, although this only persists for a short period of time. In the case of the protagonist of Thomas Mann’s novel, he is a poorly cured cold; a tender scar on his lungs that opens when he comes into contact with the pure mountain air. It is then that the illness manifests itself to Hans Castorp with general malaise and a slight fever.

More information

The aforementioned Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction is named after two dermatologists. One was Adolf Jarisch (1850-1902) born in Vienna at the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and another was the German Karl Herxheimer (1861-1942). Adolf Jarisch first reported the reaction in the late 1800s when he noticed a worsening in some syphilitic patients after being treated with mercury. Added to the rash and skin lesions were fever, nausea and vomiting. In the early 1900s, the same phenomenon was also described by Karl Herxheimer. In this way, the healing crisis was named, which leads to suffering the same symptoms that develop during the illness, but in reverse order.

As a curiosity, it should be noted that Karl Herxheimer died of dysentery in the Theresiendstadt concentration camp in 1941. A fact to keep in mind when we talk about Thomas Mann, the author who, at first, embraced nationalism and then took positions contrary to it. led to exile when Hitler dedicated himself to driving Europe crazy for a time that lasted longer than expected. Hitler ended up committing suicide in his bunker on April 30, 1945; but Nazism did not end with him. If we look at the period of a healing crisis, we can say that inflammation still persists in Europe.

Regarding Thomas Mann and his exile, it is worth recommending—in addition to Isabel García Adánez’s translation of The magic mountain for Edhasa—the essay Sea voyage with Don Quixoterecently published by Navona in which Thomas Mann gives an account of his Cervantes reading on board the transatlantic Volendam that will take him to exile in New York in 1934. The virus of Nazism, along with love and war, float like a flag over each one of its paragraphs.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.