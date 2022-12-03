THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, December 3, 2022, 22:42



And after the lighting of the city’s festive lighting last Friday, this Saturday it was time to press the switch that launched the so-called ‘Magic Kingdom of Murcia’, under the watchful eye of numerous visitors and residents. Thus, for the second consecutive year, the La Fica esplanade once again becomes a Christmas theme park that includes, among other attractions, a 50-meter snow slide, a 40 x 20-meter ice rink and the performance of two shows. musicals, one of them starring the singer and representative of the first generation of ‘triumphs’ Mireia Montávez.

In fact, the artist was present this Saturday at the inauguration of the venue, in an act in which she presented ‘The Snow Queen’, the first of these representations that will be staged, in this case next Thursday the 15th 19 hours. It is a free musical adaptation of the story by Hans Christian Andersen, from which Disney also started to create ‘Frozen’. This will be followed, next Friday the 23rd and also at 7:00 p.m., by the representation of the musical ‘The Walt Disney Stories’, with totally free access, as well as nine other shows, in as many days, which will begin the long weekend. of the Constitution with ‘The patio of my house’.

Gallery.

Javier Carrion / AGM



The Magic Kingdom of Murcia will be open every day until January 8 from 4:30 p.m. to midnight. This closing day, like ‘El Día del Niño’, there will be a 50% discount on all the attractions. The maximum price of these is 5 euros per trip. Most of the esplanade is occupied by some thirty attractions for all ages such as ‘Extreme’, ‘Iron Man’, ‘Heroes’, ‘Pirate Ship’, ‘Crazy Horses’, ‘Scorpion’, ‘Bumper Cars’ , ‘Cage Xman’, ‘La Oya’, ‘El Pulpo’ and ‘Tele-combate’. In addition, parallel to the Segura river, a park-and-ride has been set up with more than 700 free spaces to facilitate parking in the area.