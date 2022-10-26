With captain Dusan Tadic (33) on his favorite left side, Ajax, again, failed to conjure up the magic needed to beat Liverpool FC and keep hopes of a place in the last sixteen in the Champions League. After a hopeless 3-0 defeat in the sold-out Johan Cruijff Arena, the champion of the Netherlands has been sentenced to the Europa League as number three in Group A. At least if Ajax loses the last game at Rangers FC by no more than four goals difference. Just like FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Atlético Madrid, Ajax failed to live up to expectations in the group stage this season. They all have to go to the ‘consolation tournament’, the Europa League, which can still produce beautiful posters.

A huge difference

The thoughts with Tadic and Ajax sometimes go back to March 9, 2019. To that sensational evening in Estadio Santiago Bernabéu when Real Madrid was defeated 4-1. Tadic played his best game ever. The perfect game. By the French sports newspaper L’Equipe rewarded with a ten. It’s only been 3.5 years, but the difference between the Tadic then and now is huge. And the gap between Ajax then and now is even bigger. Besides Tadic, Daley Blind (32) is the only one of the current Ajax who had a share in the Madrid stunt.

Tadic and Blind, as remaining veterans of age, had to watch as Ajax sold almost all good young talents to larger European clubs in recent years. With the last transfer summer being the biggest sell-off in the club’s history. Ajax took in a record amount of 216 million euros, but lost so much quality that it simply had no chance in a group with Napoli and Liverpool. Ajax will have to use the last group match at Rangers FC to save something of the lost European honour.

Some questions can be raised about Ajax’s transfer policy afterwards. What sold too much and for 111 million euros no players were brought in who know how to make the difference internationally. As Tadic has regularly been able to do in four years since his arrival in 2018. But Tadic is no longer a class apart this season either. After four appearances in the Champions League – he was missing from Napoli due to a suspension – he is still at zero goals and zero assists. But what is more worrisome for Ajax: Tadic has also lost a lot of its shine.

This season Tadic is hopelessly looking for his old form. It did not help him that Ajax spent 31.25 million euros to get Steven Bergwijn for the left side. Precisely the position in which Tadic was so successful at Ajax. Head coach Alfred Schreuder made room for both players in his team, but Bergwijn was preferred on the left. Tadic was allowed to sort it out everywhere and nowhere in the front. The Serb walked with his soul under his arm, but kept himself tall.

Handyman

Tadic was mainly a point of contact who had to hold balls between the lines, so that teammates could get free. Less effective, but still useful as a jack of all trades. Especially with eight assists in the Eredivisie. And sometimes like at FC Volendam as a substitute fanatically coaching along the line. Like a powerless captain ashore.

The question is increasingly pressing whether Tadic is still the great leader of the new Ajax. Not a question that Schreuder seems to be asking. It looks like Tadic has near-infinite credit with the head coach inside and outside the lines. Schreuder and Tadic previously worked together at FC Twente and are inextricably linked again at Ajax. This also seems to be the case in business terms. Schreuder and Tadic have the same agent: Milos Malenovic. This Serbian players’ agent was even involved in several incoming transfers. For example, Tadic’s influence may indirectly reach the club’s negotiating table.

Tadic has regained his place on the left in recent matches. Bergwijn was relegated to the right. The same is true at home against Liverpool. In the warm-up, Tadic stepped onto the field first, led the stretching exercises and stood still for a while as his teammates went back into the locker room. „Tadic is on fire”, sang the supporters in the Johan Cruijff Arena.

At Ajax, the hope was much greater than the belief in one’s own ability. For a moment, after three minutes, the crowd bounced up when Tadic’s ball ended up at Steven Berghuis via a beautiful combination with Davy Klaassen, Daley Blind and Brian Brobbey. His slider landed on the post. And in the 34th minute it was Tadic himself who was able to strike in the penalty area, but his shot was blocked by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Ajax did not come any closer to the opening goal.

The last bit of confidence

It felt like a sledgehammer for Ajax when Mohamed Salah was able to tap the ball over Remko Pasveer just before half time. The last bit of faith in a magical evening was gone. The Liverpool of coach Jürgen Klopp ran to 3-0 after halftime via goals from Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliott. For example, after the 1-6 against SSC Napoli, Ajax again lost out at home – in the group stage the team already conceded fifteen goals.

In recent years, Tadic was the first to get up in the face of adversity and start playing with the knife between his teeth. In doing so, he boosted his teammates and sometimes drove the opponent to madness. Tadic was regarded as the personification of the ambitious Ajax. There was none of that against Liverpool. Tadic stood with his hands on his side after the new defeat before he thanked the fans of Ajax with bowed head.