Riot Games announced in one fell swoop three new games coming in 2023, all built as spin-offs of League of Legends, i.e. The Mageseeker, Convergence and Song of Nunuintended to expand the lore of the famous MOBA.

The three games are published by Riot Forge, a label that Riot Games uses for alternative projects to the company’s classic ones.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is a 2D action-RPG in which the players are called to lead a revolution with an army of rebel wizards. The release is scheduled for spring 2023 on PC and unspecified consoles.

Developed by Digital Sun, the studio responsible for Moonlighter, The Mageseeker is a gritty action RPG, with two-dimensional pixel graphics, set in Demacia, a powerful realm on the world of Runeterra that tries to curb the magic it deems forbidden, even using it in turn. Players will take on the role of Sylas, an escaped wizard whose thirst for vengeance is aimed at destroying the deceptive peace of Demacia – a peace built in the blood and sweat of wizards. The Mageseeker is an action-packed fantasy gaming experience, ideal for those who want a story centered around power, identity and justice.

Convergence: A League of Legends Story, is a 2D action platformer single-player time-controlled adventure game created by Double Stallion and will be available in the summer of 2023, while Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, by Tequila Works, will be released in the fall of 2023. This heartwarming single-player adventure game will see the notorious Nunu and Willump set off on an epic journey to find Nunu’s mother. Both games will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as PC on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store.