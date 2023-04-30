The Mageseeker A League of Legends Story is a spin-off game of the MOBA made by Riot Games. This new game focuses on the origins of the champion Sylasa character that looks like a good mix between a antihero it’s a villains. But what really is the truth? The game developers explain it to us Digital Sunalways under the guidance of Riot Forgewho had the role of publisher: let’s find out more about The Mageseeker A League of Legends Story in our review.

Assassin, terrorist, more simply: magician

Before letting us take the pad in hand, Digital Sun has created a very brief synopsis on who the character we are going to use is, and above all on the world around him: the Kingdom of Demacia. Sylas is a secret policeman, but his goal is not to take people who break the law into custody, but to capture anyone who has magic in them. Why exactly him? Because he has the ability to see other people’s magic and absorb it, so no one can hide from him.

Unfortunately, during a mission, he accidentally kills innocent citizens, and for this reason he is placed in a special prison for a period of 15 years. In this period of time he broods only one desire for revenge against those who locked him up. After this scene, we will come to the present: Demacia is in revolt against the Mageseekers, and in the general chaos Sylas manages to escape, encountering rebels in the escape. At this point the crossroads that arises is between completing his revenge, or helping the rebels.

Steal to fight

The combat system by The Mageseeker A League of Legends Story may seem superficial in the very first bars of the game, especially since we are talking about a 2D action game. Yet it is not so. Sylas has special chains on his side that he uses to hit enemies and absorb other wizards’ magic, using those powers intelligently to do as much damage as possible (for example, stealing water magic will make you do more damage to wizards of fire). Chains are also useful for moving and crossing cliffs, but also for throwing yourself at enemies and hitting them.

It didn’t end there, because Sylas also has a skill tree with 30 spells divided into 6 elements, to be equipped with intelligence to be able to defeat the various enemies who will try to get in your way towards revenge. There is only one “but”: to unlock them you must first steal them. Once done, you can manage everything from the central game hub, which is located in the rebel base. Here we will also be able to bring other NPCs that we will meet during the adventure, and which will be useful because they will be in our “party” in missionsso exploring is quite important, even if it has some critical issues that we will tell you about shortly.

Since this is an action-based title, know that each enemy will have a different pattern, and the approach we will have to have will change from time to time. For example the paladins they will have one shield must be destroyed before the HP bar can be lowered, while the archers will test your timing in the dodge. One thing that increases the fun and difficulty of the game are the hordes of enemies that will try to overwhelm you and take you out, so you will have little time to decide how to act. But if all this is a good thing about the game, there is a bad one: the structure of the map, which does not encourage exploration due to its extreme simplicity. Unfortunately the platform part of the game fails to be as interesting as its combat system, and exploration is driven only by the desire to meet new enemies from which to steal spells. Not only that, they are also Absent environmental puzzleswhich makes the experience quite monotonous.

More than a homework

Summing up The Mageseeker A League of Legends Story, we can definitely say that it is a fun title in the combat system, but which sins too much in exploration, and everything related to the map. During our test we did not find any kind of technical problem, and the 100% Italian localization is commendable, both in the texts and in the audio. Staying with the audio theme, the soundtrack is really nice and manages to accompany the player during his adventure in a truly engaging way.

Obviously this is a title that gives its best when you already know the lore of League of Legends, given that there will be references to facts and characters that you may not know, in case you have never played the MOBA. It’s a very pleasant game even without knowing all this, but you lose a lot of elements that are fundamental to better understanding everything.