League of Legends It is a MOBA known worldwide, its success is enormous, its universe has not stopped expanding, it keeps launching video games related to its narratives — TFT, Legends of Runeterra, etc.—which have a solid structure. Nevertheless, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story It lets us know a Demacia very different from what was seen before.

Everything you need to know about The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

The Revolutionary Narrative: Who is Sylas?

With this in mind, let’s talk about the story that runs on the well-grounded structure of the universe of Riot Games. Although we fans already know Sylas’ story, this game lets us see a little more, in a very deep and concise way.

In The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story we will control sylas, who, for those who don’t know, is a powerful wizard who was captured by the forces of Demacia. This is the nation of Runeterra that doesn’t accept magic, so they carry out a wizard extermination.

However, at the beginning of the story, We see cinematics that focus on the release of Sylas. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story starts right after that, the wizard escapes from the hands of Jarvan III and Garen’s army.

Immediately after fleeing the kingdom, Sylas begins to plan his great revenge against Demacia.. Luckily for him, he’s not the only one looking to take on the kingdom. He will slowly meet warriors who will join his cause until he manages to form a great army of rebel magicians.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story It implies a story centered on power and revenge, hand in hand with the notion of equality and justice.

We can’t say much more about the story, except that the team did an excellent job, since at every moment, the plot becomes more interesting and the desire to continue does not stop.

Also, it should be noted that aside from Sylas, we will see some of the most popular characters of League of Legends, like Lux and Garen—it was to be expected. We will also meet Morgana and Jarvan IV.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story focuses on the rebel Sylas in his organization towards his revolution.

The magical mechanics of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

The installment is an action RPG, but it’s really surprising to see how the studio managed to keep each and every one of Sylas’ abilities, those we already know from his version in the MOBA.

We will have a Sylas who uses his chains and makes a reflection of the spells against his enemies. The combat has a frenetic rhythm in which we will always have to be very attentive, since the attacks can come from everywhere and sometimes, a large group of enemies will come together and we will have to defeat them all to continue advancing.

The overall difficulty of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is not as high as a Dark Souls or like any roguelike in advanced levels, but it is not an easy game either. It is balanced and we will need to pay attention to pass the levels.

On the one hand we will have to sharpen our reflexes, while, on the other, we will deal with Sylas’ catalog of skills. Both parts will help us bring our magician to the top.

Syla’s abilities

Sylas will be able to slide, this serves to avoid enemies but also to attract them, to crawl towards them (as if using his E in LoL). In addition, you will be able to steal their spells and use them against them.

Within the spells we find, for the most part, elemental type, which implies a bold strategy mechanic, since certain elements are more useful against one or the other enemy. Definitely, this will make us better consider the battle.

Source: Digital Sun

Sylas has two chain strike attacks, one strong and one weaker. Both are consistent and rely on magical elements as a strategy.

Magic is the strongest point in The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Storyso the delivery does not take long to introduce the mechanics, which consists of storing up to 4 different spells. You will unlock these at your base with the help of an ally. It should be noted that once you draw a spell, you will be able to replicate it in the base, as long as you turn in resources.

In this way you can make use of that magic at any time you want, of course, in exchange for one or more mana points, which, we specify, are filled while in combat.

Each spell has variations that you will unlock as you progress through the story. Although you must remember to deliver the necessary resources to create it. The same way, eventually you will be able to get more mana points, in order to make use of more powerful spells.

Source: Digital Sun

We should mention that there will be certain enemies who will not have a problem with being chained, so even if you don’t want to use magic, you will have to.

This will force you not to depend solely on copying abilities, since there will be situations in which you will not be able to steal an element that benefits you at the moment, although if we previously equip it we can implement it in combat.

However, Although we have the indicated magic, this will not solve the battle. We are referring especially to when we fight against the final bosses, which are really powerful, when you face them for real you will have to make use of all of Sylas’ abilities.

MOBA players will probably find it easier to use Sylas in The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story because they will already be used to its mechanics.

Source: Riot Games

The Brilliant RPG: A Distinctive Catalog

The RPG factor focuses on a base where we will find the allies we recruit around the world. Some are only there to make the place feel more crowded, but don’t underestimate it, others will play a very important role, since they will open their own establishment and in these we can spend our coins to improve ourselves.

For example, there is one that gives you the chance to learn new spells to use at any time, we also find the blacksmith who will help us raise our statistics. There will even be establishments where we can acquire really powerful items, ranging from the strongest spells in the entire game, to places where we will learn to use other champions’ definitive abilities —like Morgana.

Besides, there is a post for outlaws, who will accompany us on the adventure and we can equip them as if they were an object, that will give us some additional power to the blow combos.

It should be mentioned that, usually these associate or specialize in a particular element that will make their magic become more powerful by recruiting more outlaws from the same group. To achieve this, we can send our companions on exploration missions or we can find them ourselves in the scenarios where, it should be noted, there are more “collectibles” scattered around the maps.

The special landscapes of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

The scenarios feel very linear, but we have Sylas’s chains that will help us reach further places. Howeveror, the map doesn’t really have much to explore —this aspect is almost null—, many times it is only based on a small fork to find a chest with coins or some other collectible, most of the time we just have to follow the main path. However, this linearity is enjoyable because the settings vary.

However, the most important thing is the touch of pixel art because within the delivery it feels very good. At no point does the game look ugly or unbalanced. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story It has great detail and design work on all the characters in this style of graphics.

For his part, the soundtrack accompanies the action wonderfully, although without anything really remarkable. While there won’t be any memorable themes within the game, there won’t be anything that feels like it doesn’t fit either.

Source: Digital Sun

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story It has its translation into Spanish, so you can enjoy Sylas’s rebellion in the language you prefer.

On the other hand, performance is really goodwe played the Nintendo Switch version in handheld mode, and we felt that it was a wise decision since it seems to be a game that is best enjoyed in short sessions.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story it is very stablealthough at times we did feel that the scenarios jerked, but nothing that could be considered serious. During the fights, most importantly, he remained perfect.

Source: Digital Sun

Who should get their copy of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story?

It is a game that can be enjoyed especially by fans of the universe of League of Legends, who will be deeply hooked with the story they already know, especially since the adaptation work is really amazing and faithful with the entire catalog of lore characters. However, it is not a game that innovates the genre, so if you are looking for this, you will not find it specifically in this title.

However, the performance is quite good and the overall work allows for an amazing fun-filled experience for all types of gamers. It has a very special balance.

Let’s play The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Riot Games representative in the region.