The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story And available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5, as the launch trailer official. It is a pixel art action RPG set in the League of Legends universe.

So let’s see the launch trailer, with new ones game sequences:

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story was developed by Digital Sun, the creators of Moonlighter. It’s a busy one Action RPG set in Demacia, “a powerful kingdom on the world of Runeterra whose rulers are determined to suppress all forms of magic they deem forbidden, in turn using magic to maintain order.”

The player plays the role of Sylas, a fugitive wizard who joins a band of rebels stationed in the forest. “Their revolt will break the illusory peace that reigns in Demacia, a peace achieved only through the blood and sweat of wizards. The Mageseeker offers an action-packed fantasy gaming experience dedicated to all those who want to enjoy a story based on themes such as power, identity, and justice. Sylas will harness his unique power to steal others’ abilities to wield his enemies’ spells against them.”

L’standard edition of the game can be purchased for €29.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition for €39.99. The latter includes various digital bonuses, including: “a Silver Wing Filling Station pack, Sweet Home Cave decorations, exclusive spells and Unleashed skins.”

The official press release reminds us that “also aphysical collectors edition (priced at $169.99), which includes a Sylas figurine, artbook, deluxe print, special edition Lux hardcover comic, Sylas and Lux ​​enamel pins and soundtrack on vinyl, all enclosed in an exclusive personalized box.”