In a ramshackle alley in Forcella, in the heart of Naples, one piece of wall looks whiter than the rest. Under a narrow arch, between the decay of the buildings and the eternal scaffolding of the Irpinia earthquake, the white stands out. At the top there are still traces of the azure background. “He was a good boy … well, not so good.”, an old man reconsiders an electric scooter for the disabled. “They are good guys until they get together. Unfortunately Naples is like that. There is no money, and they want everything branded … ”, reflects Giovanni, sitting in front of the next house.

Under the white painting of the Sedil Capuano alley, until recently, the portrait of Luigi Caiafa looked, a boy of only 17 who was killed by the police when he robbed a car covered with a full-face helmet and a fake gun in October of last year. His father, with a rowdy past, was killed two months later while getting a tattoo. Luigi’s friends dedicated a mural and an altar to him in the center of the city, which are gone today.

One street down there is an altar for Annalisa Durante, murdered at fourteen by the Camorra. In Naples the sacred and the profane are confused. Every few meters a Christ, a saint or a virgin appears. “It is a community against the state. The Church is part of the State, so the people make their own cults in the streets out of antagonism with the official Church ”, explains anthropologist Marino Niola. For a few years among the saints there are also familiar faces in the neighborhoods. Of collateral victims of organized crime, such as During. Or of very young criminals who lost their lives amid absurd violence.

The tributes to Luigi Caiafa are part of the group of almost 40 murals and altars dedicated, mostly, to young people linked to Neapolitan organized crime that the prefecture in Naples, in a commission with the Prosecutor’s Office and the City Council, has decided to withdraw so that they stop being idolized.

“Naples is a western metropolis and it cannot be a town of drug traffickers in which criminals are celebrated as heroes”, defends, in his office overlooking the gulf, the prefect (delegate of the Government), Marco Valentini. “Nobody thinks that the Camorra is fought only by removing the murals,” he points out, “but it is a symbolic element that acts against the criminal culture that prevails in the most fragile environments of the city.”

So far they have withdrawn almost 25. Among them is a niche in Forcella dedicated to the Virgen dell’Arco, later converted into a tribute to Raffaele Ivone, a young man murdered during a rowdy raid in 2008. But the best known was that of Emanuele Sibillo, the first baby boss de la Camorra, head of the children’s gang who was assassinated by a rival clan in 2015 when he was only 19 years old.

Sibillo organized a gang of teenagers with colorful nicknames like the Polpetta (meatball), branded slippers and tattoos. They took advantage of the vacuum left by the loss of power of the old rowdy generations, imprisoned or killed, to impose their command by shooting. His story was told by the persecuted journalist Roberto Saviano in La paranza dei bambini (2016).

In Santi Filippo and Giacomo alley they had dedicated a two-meter altar to him in which the ashes of the young capo were kept. As he passed the neighbors crossed themselves. Sibillo was seen as a hero because for a time he put an end to the tradition of ordering the pizzo, the rowdy tax from merchants. “By dying so young they become cursed heroes of a part of society that lives on the fringes of the law,” Niola believes. They die when they are not old enough to die.

Judge Nicola Quatrano, who instructed the paranza dei bambini trial, is now a lawyer, and even represents the father of one of the boys he convicted. Nobody like him knows closely the phenomenon of these baby gangs, organized gangs of teenagers, some who have not even reached the age of fourteen, who are dedicated to drug trafficking, robberies and robberies, in a city with a record of minors who use weapons for small crimes.

Quatrano has a theory that Naples youth crime 2.0 is very different from the traditional Italian mafia and is closer to the global phenomenon that manifests itself in the Central American gangs, on the banlieue of Paris or on the outskirts of New York. “If you unite a marginalized youth without any hope with the opportunity to earn a lot of money from drugs, a time bomb is created,” says the magistrate, contrary to the withdrawal of the altars.

In some of the most run-down neighborhoods in Naples the dropout rates are staggering. In Scampia, 30% of adolescents leave high school when they reach the second cycle. “One of the historical reasons for the birth of the mafias in southern Italy was the fact that the State has always presented itself with the face of the policeman, the tax collector or the corrupt administration. Too little has been presented with the face of the teacher, with the face of the reformer, of the social worker. The authority of the State must be reestablished with methods other than stadium fans, ”Quatrano continues in his workspace.

When the altar dedicated to Sibillo was removed, some relatives tried to stop the police, without success. On the other hand, in the Quartieri Spagnoli, a family, an artist and a neighborhood committee have stood up to the authorities to prevent the face of a neighborhood kid from being erased who lost his life for a Rolex, pending the decision of a court. In the square of the Parrocchiella Santa Maria Ognibene everyone remembers Ugo Russo. “We liked being with friends, with the girls, sleeping together after going dancing … like all young people,” says Ciro Scognamillo, his cousin, who has just turned 17, from his little motorbike, in the same corner where they learned to give the first touches to the ball.

Ugo Russo died at the age of 15 on the night of March 1, 2020. Like so many young people in the neighborhood, he had dropped out of school and made a living as he could, handing out tomatoes in the neighborhood trattorie. That night he decided with a friend that they wanted to party. They had no money, they got a toy gun and they went for a Mercedes whose driver wore a Rolex on his forearm. The driver turned out to be an off-duty police officer. He shot him three times, one of them fatal. They took him to the hospital, but nothing to do. Then his friends trashed the waiting room.

“Truth and Justice”

His father, Enzo, knows very well that Ugo deserved to be punished, but not with death. “That night he had a chance to save himself, in every sense. To see that he had made a mistake and to choose the right path. But they took it from me, ”she says angrily, touching a rosary with her son’s face. A year and two months later they still do not have an autopsy nor do they know anything about the process of the policeman who killed him. Three words are printed under the mural.

“Truth and Justice”, the name of a committee that demands punishment for the carabiniere. They have mobilized with dozens of intellectuals’ firms, among them that of the criminal lawyer Domenico Ciruzzi, who defends the value of encouraging dialogue with the authorities in a degraded neighborhood. “With the maximum presumption of innocence by the policeman, these groups should be encouraged to feel part of the State, not push them away from him, ”he reflects.

Ugo Russo’s is the only case that, according to Councilmember Alessandra Clemente, has created a debate in the community. “I have understood that this mural seeks legality, it does not challenge it. The others do not, because they celebrate a criminal model. I understand the pain of loss, but the pain manifests itself in cemeteries, not creating negative reference points in the streets ”, he considers. Clemente, a mayoral candidate, knows very well what rowdy torment means. He was only ten years old when he saw with his own eyes how a stray bullet in a brawl between clans killed his mother, a teacher, at the hand of his five-year-old brother. If that mayor proposes “a pact with the rowdies”, so that her children do not suffer what she suffered.

“Murals are a way of telling kids that it’s not worth dying so young”Says Giovanni Bifolco, father of a boy killed on the outskirts at the hands of another policeman when he missed a checkpoint. “I can’t look at my son’s. It makes me too angry ”.

