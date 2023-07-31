Fires and bonfires, Italy burns and the Italians pay

How much damage does the mafia of arsonists cause every year? How long has this criminal method that destroys the lives of others existed? Why hasn’t this mafia that operates mainly in the South and in Sicily been prosecuted with special laws for years?



Why do Italian taxpayers, among the most harassed in the world, have to pay every time or rather “contribute” to settling the damages of criminals?

Is it honest to always bring up climate change whenever we have to deal with the damage caused by both fires and floods?

President Mattarella always trusts in freedom of the press but does intellectual honesty still exist?

