Mexico.-At 33 years of life, Gerardo Ortiz has achieved a successful career as a singer, Well, he has stood out as such and he is one of the artists who continually makes personal presentations, achieving full houses.

Music is his passion, he has told it in several interviews, also cars since he was a child and he has had the pleasure of buying some, which is why he has an important collection worth several million dollars.

According to information in various news portals, these are some of Gerardo Ortiz’s favorite cars:

The McLaren 650S, this is a sports car designed and produced by the British manufacturer McLaren Automotive, from 2014 to 2017 and shares the polymer-reinforced carbon fiber chassis.

It has a 3,799 cm³ (3.8-litre) V8 engine that is turbocharged with an extra boost of power to reach 650 PS (641 HP; 478 kW), making it one of the most powerful in the motoring industry and has a market price between 240 and 270 thousand dollars, approximately

The Lamborghini Gallardo is also a favorite of singer Gerardo Ortiz. It is one more model of the Italian brand Lamborghini and is available in two types of bodywork; Coupe and Roadster.

It has a 5.2-liter displacement V10 engine that generates a maximum power of 560 hp. The smallest of the Lamborghini accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 325 CV. The Italian classic is valued at around 232 thousand dollars, according to information on the Internet.

The Mclaren 7206 is a sports car that drives anyone crazy, because it has luxury finishes, It’s like something out of a movie, and its backbone is a tub of carbon fiber that gives the chassis incredible rigidity and helps keep weight down, which is why it’s one of Ortiz’s favourites.

Power comes from a twin-turbo V8 that produces a thunderous 710 horsepower, has dihedral doors and sleek styling that’s unmistakably McLaren; Regarding its value, it is valued at around 270 thousand dollars.

The so-called Lamborghini Huracán It is the entry-level supercar of the Sant’Agatha Bolognese brand, its design is extroverted and aerodynamic and its value is around 2,000 thousand dollars, it is also a favorite of the Mexican regional singer.

Interior of the El Mclaren 7206. Internet photo

Gerardo Ortiz is famous mainly for his progressive corridos, but he became famous in his childhood, because during the year 2000 he participated in the first edition of the children’s musical reality show Código FAMA and from his 12 years of life he was forged professionally in the show and music.