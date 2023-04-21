Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

There is no dispute about the magnificence of what Croatian international Luka Modric offers with his Spanish club Real Madrid, as he was able to play an important role in the victories of “Real” in the Spanish League “La Liga” and the European Champions League “Champions League” last season, and also this season, especially in Major matches, even if his physical fitness rate has decreased at times due to the age of “37 years”, and he is still a key player without discussion in most matches.

Modric, nicknamed “The Maestro”, does not miss an opportunity except when he talks about his desire to continue with the “Mirenji”, in order to conclude his football career within its walls, and on the other hand, the management of the Royal Club informed him some time ago that it was preparing a new contract for him, and despite that, no negotiations began with him. It is known that each new contract for players over the age of thirty is determined year by year, according to the system in place in the club for many years.

However, the newspaper “Diarios AS” revealed that one of the Saudi clubs, without mentioning him by name, is ready to sign him in exchange for doubling his annual salary, as this club offers him 25 million euros for one year, and a two-year contract, i.e. a total of 50 million euros. Without taxes, if you agree.

It seems that Modric is still sticking to Los Blancos, and hopes to renew his contract and continue to play at the highest professional level with one of the best clubs in the world.

The newspaper says that the Croatian star will not consider the Saudi offer unless things go wrong, meaning that his negotiations with the “Al-Merenji” administration fail.

And Spanish press sources recently reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez set a non-negotiable condition regarding Modric’s future, whose contract officially expires on June 30, which is the need for him to retire from international football with his country’s national team, but this condition was not confirmed by sources closely related to the Royal Club.

Luka Modric, born on September 9, 1985, began his professional career in Dinamo Zagreb “2003-2008”, which included two loans, the first “Zrinjski Mostar” and the second “Inter Zabric”, and in the summer of 2008 he traveled to England, and played for Tottenham until 2012, and in the same year he moved to real madrid. Modric played for all the Croatian youth teams under 15, 17, 18, 19, and 21 years old, and he was promoted to the first team in 2006.