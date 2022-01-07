Charm is the last movie of Disney which focuses on the Madrigal Family, characters of Colombia with unique and special abilities. His story has resonated with several people from Latin America as this fan art demonstrates that turns three of its protagonists into heroines of My hero academia.

It was the Colombian artist Lalen rasch that he shared in his official account of Facebook his art in which he combines two of his things that he likes the most: My hero academia, your favorite anime and Charm, the film that represents Colombia, his country.

The first of the girls to receive her quirk it was Isabel Madrigal:

According to the description made by Lalen rasch, this girl is called Blossom Queen (Queen of Flowers), whose quirk is to create plants of any surface, you can even make a flower storm or create some types of cacti. Depending on its speed, it can break your nose with just its soles.

But, this is not the only girl from Charm that reaches My hero academia.

The protagonists of Encanto arrive at My Hero Academia

Next to her, he arrives Dolores Madrigal from Charm to the world of My hero academia with the name of Miss gossip (Gossip Girl), whose ability is to listen to the sound frequencies that an ordinary human could not (surely his end would come if he met Present Mic).

In addition, its skill allows you to select which frequencies to listen to and which ones not.

By last, Louise, the older sister of Charm comes to My hero academia with an amazing heroine name: Wallbreaker (Wall breakers). Just like in the movie, his ability is al Super strength, in addition to an impressive physical resistance.

