He Madrid tenant union This Sunday will launch a new organized civil disobedience campaign, the ‘tenant pickets’, with groups of coordinated neighbors to boost rental strikes in their neighborhoods.

This initiative will have as a task, one by one, the 30,000 “vertical property” blocks that there are in the city of Madrid “to make them thousands of Orsola houses, into trenches from which to defend the right to housing outside the market.”

The Barcelona City Council, together with the Hàbitat3 association, bought the Orsola house in Barcelona, ​​to the background of Barcelona, Symbol of the neighborhood struggle Against speculation. The purchase has been made with a social and collaborative formula promoted by the third sector entity, through which the Consistory has paid 4.8 million euros and entity 4,3.

In this way, the ‘tenant pickets’ will mobilize not only next Sunday, but will last in time With the objective of “multiplying the foci of conflict, exploring new forms of resistance, making rental strikes again to be an effective union tool for hundreds of thousands of people.”

Tenant and other groups and social organizations have convened the first state demonstration for the right to housing for the next April 5 to demand “end the housing business.”

“We are not only before a conflict between homemade and tenants. It is A conflict of the whole society. Or we bet on the right to a dignified and future life, or we defend the wild accumulation of wealth of a few, “defends the movement in a statement.

The ‘tenant pickets’ will be present this Sunday day 2 in several districts of the capitalas well as in points of the region such as Leganés or Móstoles, starting at 12 noon. “The housing crisis is not an accident or an error of regulation. It is the result of decades of policies designed to benefit the real estate sector,” the summons have alleged, which have stressed that rentals have reached “unsustainable levels.”

Given the current situation, from the Madrid tenant union they have defended that, after rejected proposals, currently It only remains “disobey”. “Some of us want housing to be a right. Others want it to continue being a business at the expense of our dreams, our freedom, our mental health and even our identity. There is no medium term. There is no neutral point. It is time to choose side. It is playing face to face,” they have settled.