Advance | First against second with half the league played, it is always a great game, although it does not sound classic. Madrid, squeezed at Christmas by the demand of the Euroleague and punished by the casualties, took Santiago Martín, a square that remained impregnable so far this year. He knocked down Iberostar, which threatened to take the lead from him, and remains standing as best he can. Without Campazzo, of course, and without the injured Llull, Deck and Randolph, and still without Alex Tyus, emergency interior reinforcement. Heroic resistance with the stamp of Laso, who knows how to exploit his resources to reach the final stretch alive. Like in the overtime battles in Athens against Panathinaikos and Olympiacos or like last Tuesday against Efes. He gave Alocen court despite chaining four losses in the third quarter so that Laprovittola arrived fresh at the end. And he knew how to save Tavares in the middle of the Shermadini show so that the Cape Verdean would unbalance the balance in the vital section. The pivot was decisive then. He dwarfed the Georgian and bounced on the rebound: 13 sacks plus 12 points, 3 assists, 2 steals and a stopper for a PIR of 29. Only Thompkins, who covered all the holes in the inside game, ended up squeezed 48 hours before a new challenge, this Monday in Andorra. The leader triumphed, but he spent many minutes on the ropes, especially in the third period when the seven balls lost by Real made him fly: 66-56. Great success and great basketball, although Huertas was not a factor in the second half and his team paid for his rebounding inferiority (23 to 41) and the decrease in their percentages in the triple in the second half (from 8 of 12 at halftime to 5 of 14 then).