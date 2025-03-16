Anna Castillo, performer in series as A perfect storyand in films like The call -And lover confesses the ‘foodie’- has released a new audiovisual project: His Majesty. He plays the role of Princess Pilar, a fictitious heiress to the throne of Spain who, due to a problem of corruption of his father, King Alfonso XIV, must replace him for a season and take care of the work of the monarch of a country.

In addition to the Catalan and other renowned actors such as Ernesto Alterio, Madrid, which is where the plot occurs, is one more character. With His Majestythe spectators will travel recognized places in the capital such as Casa de América, the farm of San Ildefonso, the Metropolitan Stadium and restaurants.

In this series, iconic gastronomic premises appear in the city. An example is Calauna, built inside a baroque chapel of the 16th century, but also the Jai Alai. What hides this last restaurant? Join us to discover it.

Open since 1922 and “The best Basque food in Madrid”

Jai Alai is the restaurant where one of the plots of the series occurs. He is witnessing a meal attended by Princess Pilar With a group of judges after inaugurating the Spanish legal year.

The restaurant, which ensures on its website Prepare “The best Basque food in Madrid”it has been open since 1922 and the Bustingorri, from Basque roots. We dare to say that it is a pioneering place in the city, since they also explain that Rufino Bustingorri, was the “introducer of fresh angulas in Madrid.”

Located in The number 2 of Balbina Valverde StreetJai Alai has witnessed, in its more than one hundred years of life, of historical events such as civil war or democratic transition in Spain.

The restaurant letter varies according to the season and the available products. Divided into five groups, we find delicacies of Basque gastronomy such as cod to the pil pil or its version to the Biscay, grilled monkfish, hake in green sauce, baked lubina or angle of mountain with a cow tongue sauteed with climbing egg.

Even so, there is also a little one to The typical capital cuisine Through proposals such as the calluses to the Madrid, Mollejitas de Cordero or Las Gildas, which serve them as a starters.





The restaurant also has an ideal terrace to enjoy its food at any time of the year, whether winter or summer. You already know, If you are a lover of Basque gastronomy and inveterate cinephileorganizes a visit to this place that has been one more interpreter in the series that everyone is talking about at the moment.

