The Madrid neighborhood of Usera has become the epicenter of Chinese gastronomy. This type of food, rather than consolidated in Spain, is surprising by its innovations in the supply of products and foods they offer. This is how many clients have discovered a short time ago A restaurant they have baptized as the “Chinese McDonald’s.”

However, do not expect to reach this place wanting to find striking hamburgers, rich fried potatoes or delicious nuggets. And, it is that, the American chain is already in charge. The rThis during Zheng Shi Shang is famous for also offering CFast tray omidwith established menus and with a very economical price. But the consistency of your food is what underlines the relevance you are acquiring in recent weeks through social networks.

What is eaten at the Zheng Shi Shang restaurant

Menu dishes. Instagram: Zheng Shi Shang

In Zheng Shi Shang you can find A series of menus already formed They are a star brand of the house. They are fast food dishes in which chefs contribute their entire Steam Specialization. And in addition, the menu provides four very consistent dishes.

These are composed of: A soup or broth, a ration of vegetables, another large ration of rice and a principal to choose between veal, pork, chicken or fish. In the latter, the great meatball stuffed with steamed egg. All this menu They sell it for about 7 or 8 euros And you can accompany it from other traditional drinks. Customers bet, for example, for a cold herbal tea called Wang Lao Ji or for the celebrities Bubble Tea.

Also out of menu there are other dishes that also like those who visit it, such as Talking dish with peanut cream 5 euros or stronger options for the most daring, such as The noodles with intestines and blood at 6.50. The place is located on Nicolás Sánchez Street, 47, near the Usera Metro.





Crepes and ‘hamburgers’ puff pastry

Crepe. Instagram: Zheng Shi Shang

However, another of the successes of this Usera restaurant are its DROUNDING OPTIONS or eat more immediately. And here their greatest specialty is the Crepes at 6 euros. The time is made and in front of the client and they can fill with the ingredients you wantsuch as sausages and even torreznos or chicharrones.

In addition, it also has his own version of ‘hamburger’ but with puff pastry bread. The Creator of Barby Gant content has shown the version she chose comparing her with the Longchicken of McDonald’s, since this puff pastry is made with battered chicken, lettuce and white sauce.





