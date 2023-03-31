The Minister for Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, chaired this Friday the presentation of the new name for the Madrid-Puerta de Atocha station, to which the name of Almudena Grandes has been added, in honor of the writer from Madrid, died on November 27, 2021, 61 years old, a victim of cancer. The announcement of the name change was made more than a year ago, on March 3, 2022, with great controversy, since, while the City Council said that it respected the Government’s decision and that there was “not much to say”, the president Regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was against the change of name. “The Government wants to name other stations after women and name them after a woman and what I believe is that the Virgin of Atocha was already a woman,” Ayuso replied, grimacing.

Her widower, the poet Luis García Montero, also present at the event, celebrated the announcement on Twitter with a moving message addressed to the writer herself: “Dear Almudena, I hear the Minister of Transport say that the Atocha station will be called Puerta de Atocha Almudena Grandes. It is exciting that trains, like our memories, know their starting and ending point”.

Raquel Sánchez (and Luis García Montero, this Friday during the presentation of the new name.

Eduardo Oyana (EFE)

The process to rename the station, the one with the highest passenger traffic in the country, has taken longer than expected, since it was initially said that it would be there by 2022. In any case, the station’s previous nomenclature is not eliminated, but that the new one will be incorporated into the existing one, as was done in 2014 with the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport and, in September 2020, with Chamartín-Clara Campoamor. The change occurs on the same day that the Easter Week operation starts, so there will be thousands of people who will leave or arrive at the Almudena Grandes station. Renfe has increased the available capacity with 40,166 extra seats on its AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity trains to the most demanded destinations, those that connect Madrid with Andalusia, Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

With this decision, the central government joined the tributes to Almudena Grandes, who at the end of February 2022 was posthumously named Madrid’s favorite daughter after months of political scuffle in which Mayor Almeida went so far as to say that he was not deserved it Finally, it was granted thanks to an agreement to carry out the municipal budgets. The capital also dedicated a public tribute to the writer, giving her name to a street and a plaque to remember the writer will be placed at her home on Larra street.

Atocha is an iron and glass railway complex in the Plaza del Emperador Carlos V, where the Atocha-Cercanías station, the Puerta de Atocha station, the greenhouse area and the old station come together. It arose as a simple jetty, the name by which it was originally known, and was inaugurated on February 9, 1851 by the MZA railway company (Compañía del Ferrocarril de Madrid a Zaragoza y Alicante). It was the first train station in the capital and owes its existence to the efforts of the Royal House to connect the city of Madrid with the Royal Site of Aranjuez. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II was present at its inauguration, who made that first Madrid-Aranjuez trip on a train with two first-class cars and two second-class cars, dragged by a machine named madrileña.

Many people wait on the platform for the departure of a train, at the Almudena Grandes-Atocha Cercanías station, this Friday. Marta Fernández Jara (Europa Press)

After a fire, in 1888 work began on the new station, a ship 154 ​​meters long and 27 meters high, under the direction of the architect Alberto de Palacio, a disciple of Gustave Eiffel, and the engineer Henry Saint James. The works lasted four years and it was inaugurated on December 8, 1892 under the name of Estación del Mediodía, although it was also known as Estación del Sur or Embarcadero de Atocha. Between 1985 and 1992, it was enlarged and reformed by Rafael Moneo to accommodate the AVE, whose first route linked Madrid with Seville. Since that year, Atocha has been made up of two stations. Converted into a true symbol of the capital, it has shared its history in good and bad times, the worst of the recent ones on March 11, 2004, when the chain of Islamist attacks killed 191 people.

