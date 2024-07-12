The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office has rejected the extension to four additional crimes of the investigation into Alberto González Amador, partner of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, as requested by PSOE and Más Madrid. The Public Prosecutor’s Office considers that carrying out further investigations is unnecessary and would delay the prosecution of the businessman for the two crimes of tax fraud and falsification of commercial documents that gave rise to the case, according to legal sources reported to the EFE agency.

The request to extend the investigation was made on June 24 by the two left-wing parties that were brought forward as popular accusations in the case. That day, Amador intended to reach an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office to avoid prison, but the judge suspended the session to study the request from PSOE and Más Madrid.

Amador’s statement had already been postponed on the first occasion, on May 20, because the appearance of the other four businessmen investigated as collaborators in the crimes was not prepared. At the moment, the date of Amador’s next appearance at court, number 19 in Madrid, is not known.

President Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner was reported in February by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for two alleged crimes of tax fraud totaling 350,951 euros and another of falsification of a commercial document. PSOE and Más Madrid requested that the case be extended to the crimes of disloyal administration, accounting fraud, corruption in business and accounting crime.

The prosecution is now opposing the request, arguing that the proceedings requested are not admissible because they are irrelevant, useless or violate the right to a defence, according to sources cited by EFE.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office considers that “the object of the present process is how González Amador taxed the profits obtained by his company in the years 2020 and 2021, and not the legality of the origin of those income.” And it maintains that the requested proceedings “are unnecessary to prove the facts and crimes that are the subject of the process – which are those contained in the complaint – and their admission would entail extending the procedural object to other facts, which would prevent the prompt prosecution of tax crimes and the crime of forgery that are the subject of this procedure, thereby contravening the provisions of article 17 of the Criminal Procedure Law.”

Amador and the Public Prosecutor’s Office are facing off in another case in which the roles are exchanged, with the former being the plaintiff against two prosecutors for revealing secrets. This other conflict, before the High Court of Justice of Madrid, is a derivative of the investigation for tax fraud and arose after the Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a press release denying a hoax that Ayuso’s team spread to make people believe that the Public Prosecutor’s Office was playing dirty against the businessman, following political orders.

