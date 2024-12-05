The State Attorney General at an event in Toledo held on Wednesday for Constitution Day

Recognizes that only six officials can access the email to which the reserved email was sent



12/05/2024



Updated at 8:28 p.m.





Around 500 people had access to the pre-trial investigation proceedings in which Alberto González Amador, partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was being investigated for tax crimes. This is what number two of the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only