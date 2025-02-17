The Madrid opposition accuses Miguel Ángel Rodríguez of “investigating” and “persecuting” the families of the dead in residences

The political opposition to Isabel Díaz Ayuso has loaded on Monday against the publications in X of her chief of cabinet, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, while the program ‘Lo de Évole’ was broadcast last night with the testimonies of relatives of deaths in the residences of The Community of Madrid during the pandemic.

Rodríguez came to ensure that the story of one of the relatives was a lie – posteriorly had to apologize and recognize that it was true – and also pointed out that he wants to verify “how many times” they visited the deceased elders. More Madrid has registered a question to the Ayuso government to know how the president of the president’s cabinet has access to personal data of residents and relatives of users of seniors.

Madrid socialists have announced that they will register a proposition not of law (NLP) to debate Rodríguez’s “cessation” in the regional chamber, although they believe that “by dignity he would have to resign.” The training spokeswoman, Mar Espinar, explained that they expect the measure to be treated, as soon, in two weeks.

For her part, the most Madrid leader has lamented that in these last five years, since the pandemic broke out, the Ayuso government has been “preventing families from knowing the truth” to dedicate themselves to “investigating the victims” . Given the comments published by Rodríguez in his X account, the regional formation wonders if the president of the president of the president has had access to “victims data” to be able to verify whether or not the testimony was true.

Not only the progressive formations have positioned themselves against Rodríguez’s publications, so has the extreme right. Isabel Pérez Moñino has been overwhelming: “They seem unfortunate.” For Vox spokeswoman, these tweets are an “overreach” of the “position that holds.”

Beyond the complaints of the opposition, from the PP they take relevance to Rodríguez’s words. His parliamentary spokesman, Carlos Díaz-Pache, has assured in the press conference after the Board of Spokesmen of the Madrid Assembly that the president of the president of the president “has already recognized that she has made an error and has apologized.” “There is not much more to say on the subject,” he said, to later ensure that the political opposition “is making a very torticra use” of the pain of the relatives of the residents who died during the pandemic.