Carlos Mur, the senior Madrid official who signed the protocols that prevented the hospitalization of elderly people from nursing homes sick with Covid, has once again pointed out in court his “boss”, the former Health Minister, Enrique Escudero, according to the lawyer of the Carlos Vila families. Mur reiterated this Tuesday that Escudero was informed of these documents and was the one who decided on the medicalization of nursing homes and the development of a protocol on referrals to hospital. It is the third time that Mur, former general director of socio-health coordination, testifies as a witness in court, because the investigation has been fragmented into a multitude of judicial instances depending on where the deceased resided. The most significant thing about this occasion is that Mur has spoken before a judge, in the municipality of Collado Villalba, who is investigating the possible criminal responsibility of Madrid politicians, including President Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Judge María Cristina García Quesada had filed the case with respect to Ayuso and two of his advisors when the events occurred, in March and April 2020: the then head of Health, Escudero, and that of Justice and Interior, Enrique López. However, last month she reopened it by order of the Provincial Court and asked the Community of Madrid for documents on its management. The Madrid president he said after hearing the news that she was confident that the judge was preparing the ground for the final file.

Mur, who did not make any statements to the media this Tuesday, added that in his view the protocols were not mandatory. However, a doctor from the Sanitas Torrelodones residence has assured that she unsuccessfully asked the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Majadahonda up to three times to accept Luis Yanci, a sick elderly man who finally died on April 2. The geriatrician designated at that public hospital to attend to referral requests from residences denied the transfer following the protocols developed by the Ministry of Health.

Two of Yanci’s daughters, plaintiffs in this case, were waiting on the street. They were part of about thirty protesters who carried crosses that read “Victim of Ayuso.” Yanci was 72 years old and suffered from advanced Alzheimer’s. He was left out of the hospital because the different versions of the protocols excluded people with a lack of autonomy.

“Despite Alzheimer’s, my father was healthy,” said one of his daughters, who asked to be identified as BY. During two years in the residence, her father had been hospitalized on several occasions, sometimes with only a few tenths of fever. “He surprised us a lot when they told us that he was sick, but they would treat him at the residence,” added his daughter.

The daughter said she had “a little hope” in a favorable judicial resolution, but added that “Ayuso is very untouchable.”

However, the families’ lawyer, Vila, was optimistic. “With today’s statements, the judge is going to have a difficult time filing again.” He explained that of the dozens of residential cases that he handles, this one has favorable features. Specifically, he referred to the referral attempts by the residence’s doctor and a report from the Madrid Community coroner indicating that the deceased elder should have been hospitalized.

The former Minister of Social Policies, Alberto Reyero, has also spoken as a witness. Reyero was responsible for supervising nearly 500 nursing homes in Madrid, where some 50,000 people lived, but it was the Ministry of Health that decided that these elderly people would be cared for in these group homes, instead of in hospitals. This Tuesday he explained to journalists that the judge was exclusively interested in talking about the specific case, instead of focusing on political decisions. The judge has not asked her anything related to Ayuso or the other accused directors, she has said. “I understand that it is a somewhat peculiar situation because the defendants are limited and, therefore, I do not know if (the judges) should maintain some type of caution when asking questions or not.”

The former general director of Public Health, Yolanda Fuentes, was also called to testify, who has not appeared and has explained to this newspaper that she did not receive notification from the court.

