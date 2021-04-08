Madrid is a team of finals. He has amply demonstrated it in the colossal era Pablo Laso, plagued by nights like the one lived in Istanbul. When this team finds itself cornered in a dark tunnel in which it awaited a painful elimination, its players shower in the hotel with the competitive DNA of this jersey and play as if they were the Angels Lakers of Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant.

Against a Fenerbahçe who wanted to win to improve his position in the face of the playoffs, Madrid released the libretto, perfectly performed by Laprovittola and Gaby Deck. Santiago Bernabéu said that any winning team had to have at least one Argentine in its ranks. Well, Laso had three in the summer, which remained in two after the great Facu Campazzo left for Denver. But ‘Lapro’ has managed to take over and based on triples, temper in the direction and complicity with his compatriot Deck, the Turks were raising the white flag of surrender.

When Fenerbahçe got within eight points, the few Ottoman fans in the stands roared. That’s when Madrid bursts in and makes many people who are not fans of whites in football unconditionally followers of this basketball team with a denomination of origin. Tavares, a giant who endured with three personnel with integrity and intelligence; Llull, bringing his tangerines in the few minutes he had after his return; Rudy, good head and triplazos from his Mallorcan land; Causeur, recalling that Zidane is not the only paid French teacher in this entity; and Taylor, Tyus, Garuba, Abalde and Thompkins helping the team in solidarity. An exemplary catalog Madrid. The Madrid of always. The one with the 10 European Cups …