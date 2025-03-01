The Madrid historic restaurant that the king frequents to savor Castiza food

Madrid is a city with a rich Gastronomic traditionwhere historical restaurants continue to retain their essence. Among them stands out La Crusada tavernan establishment with almost two centuries of history that has become a reference of Castiza food. Recently, this emblematic restaurant has received the visit of a very special diner: the King Felipe VIwho came to taste one of his star dishes, the Madrid cooked.

A restaurant with history and tradition

Founded in 1827, La Cruzada tavern is one of the oldest restaurants in Madrid and has witnessed the evolution of the city throughout the centuries. His fame is due not only to the quality of his kitchen, but also to his history, since he was frequented by illustrious characters such as Alfonso XII, intellectuals and great personalities of the nineteenth and twentieth century. Today, it is still a Reference place For those looking Authentic flavors and traditional recipes.

This establishment, located in the Plaza de Gabriel Miró, in the area of ​​Las Vistillas, maintains its castiza essence and its charm of classic tavern. The specialty of the house is the cooked Madrid served in three overturns, a dish that has been awarded multiple occasions as the best in the capital. His commitment to tradition and quality have made him a must for premises and visitors.

The visit of King Felipe VI

The monarch, known for his taste for Spanish gastronomyhe surprised the tavern team with his visit. According to the publication of the restaurant on Instagram, the king’s presence was a reason for great pride: “We always presume to have the best clients, but when the king is presumed more.” His visit took place after presiding over the inauguration of the exhibition ‘Flamboyant’ of the Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos in the Liria Palace. Although the only famous personality that visits this tavern is not the king.

It is not the first time that a star chooses this restaurant to eat Castiza food. King Felipe VI, in this case, usually prefer establishments with close treatment and a Gastronomic offer based on classic recipesas is the case of the crusade. His choice reinforces the importance of these restaurants in Madrid’s gastronomic culture.

A reference for Madrid gastronomy

The Tavern La Cruzada has managed to stay faithful to its roots while still evolving. Currently, the restaurant is managed by the presenter Laura Gómez, of Telemadrid, who has opted to preserve the authenticity of the place while adapting it to modern times. The combination of history, tradition and good work It has been key to its continued success.

He Madrid cookedBlackplace of the restaurant, it is still prepared with top quality ingredients and respecting the traditional technique. Its preparation in three overturns allows you to appreciate the richness of flavors at each stage of the plate: first the broth, then the chickpeas and vegetables, and finally the meats. This meticulous process has been recognized with several awards, consolidating the Crusade as a reference in Madrid gastronomy.

In addition to the cooked, the restaurant offers a wide variety of Castizos dishes that transport guests to the essence of Madrid cuisine. Madrid calluses, bull tail and crashed eggs are some of the delicacies that can be enjoyed in this historic establishment. The letter reflects the love for traditional cuisine and respect for the recipes that have endured over time.

With his visit, Felipe VI has once again put in the focus the importance of Castonomy Castiza and the relevance of the historical restaurants of Madrid. Places such as the Crusade not only retain the taste of tradition, but also part of the city’s cultural and gastronomic heritage. Their history and cuisine continue to attract those who seek authenticity in each bite.