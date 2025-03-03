The Madrid Court has endorsed that the judge investigating Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Alberto González Amador, continues with the investigations about a possible commission to the president of Quirón Hospitals through his wifea line other than … Two crimes against the Treasury that he recognized and for which he was summoned to declare.

González Amador refused to appear before the judge of Madrid, Immaculate Iglesias, waiting for the hearing to resolve its appeal against the opening of the separate piece of investigation urged by the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office And the popular accusations PSOE and more Madrid. In this way, González is also investigated for these facts.

This separate piece focuses on an alleged “covert” commission of almost 500,000 euros That, according to the Public Ministry, González Amador would have paid the wife of the president of Quirón.

This payment would have corresponded, according to a report from the Prosecutor’s Office presented to the Provincial Court, with the purchase in 2020 of Circle of Beauty SL, cleaning products companies, which according to the prosecutor had no “value” or activity. Hence, for the Public Ministry suppose rather a “bribe” by González Amador.

Penalty of up to four years in prison

The continuation of this line of investigation complicates the judicial future of González Amador, since the recognition of tax crimes entailed not to enter prison.

The opening of another way in the criminal field For crimes punishable with up to four years in prison It could endanger this compliance with the Public Ministry.