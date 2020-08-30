The end of the season in Madrid football brought a new indirect confrontation between the Royal Spanish Federation and the Madrileña. In this case, the workhorse is focused on health insurance for the 2020-21 season. The RFFM has launched a new protocol for the prevention and mitigation of COVID-19 infections, during the development of activities (training and competitions), hiring the insurance services Allianz, with the intermediation of the AON Brokerage, as provider of the medical service to the clubs affiliated to the Madrileña Federation. In this way, Paco Díez, president of the RFFM, breaks with the Mutual Social Welfare of Spanish Footballers to Premium Fixed (MUPRESFE), entity created in 1948 which is managed and directed by the RFEF, and encompasses all regional federations.

The RFFM modified its Regulations, on July 24, to formalize the mandatory medical insurance of its athletes with another insurance company, replacing the Mutual Society for Social Welfare of Spanish Soccer Players (MUPRESFE), with a majority vote in favor of 44 votes, with 5 abstentions and a single vote against. “We consider the decision illegal and unenforceable, as it is manifestly contrary to the sports regulations applicable to all clubs, inasmuch as The General Regulations of the RFEF are very clear regarding the necessary insurance with the Mutual Society. In this regard, the Mutual Society has already asserted this circumstance before the RFEF, so that the RFFM, voluntarily persisting in it, will only be able to assume the consequent responsibilities, “MUPRESFE denounces in a statement.

The mess is served

“Except for those teams that compete in the national category, which will continue to be insured in the MUPRESFE, and that, therefore, will maintain the coverage, the assistance service, the premiums and the usual payment terms until now, the rest must abstain to address the aforementioned entity except in certain cases (…) “, the RFFM informed their clubs on August 21. The fundamental reason why the RFFM has changed insurer is that MUPRESFE did not return an amount, around 1.3 million euros for the end of the competitions in the face of the pandemic. Mutualidad understands that this possibility was not contemplated in the current insurance legislation (it defends that the insured already benefit from a discount in their premium of 10.5% in the new 20-21 season), but the Madrid Federation thinks otherwise.

The Madrid Federation claims to have contracted a medical service with greater coverage, ease of payment (3 equal installments: the first at the time of the license processing, and the next two at the end of the appropriate months, depending on the license issue date) and refund in case the competition is suspended. “The policy that the RFFM claims to have negotiated seems to be characterized by unpredictability despite the dates we are in, with the season already started and the teams training. The RFFM itself indicates that it is still in negotiation, to the point that the premiums are not even fixed, and its alleged improvements are mere additions with little value, as for example the fractionation of premium “, laments MUPRESFE, who denounces the risk that many teams and footballers are starting to train these days in the Community of Madrid without health insurance coverage, mandatory according to Article 59 of Sports Law 10/1990, which establishes that regardless of other insurances, athletes must be in possession of compulsory insurance that covers health risks arising from the practice of the corresponding sport.